Atlanta Rocked by Violent, Antifa-Style Riot; Things Take a Vicious Turn When Police Arrive on the Scene

 By Richard Moorhead  January 22, 2023 at 7:43am
A mob of riotous demonstrators overwhelmed downtown Atlanta on Saturday night as a “Night of Rage” spiraled into violence.

Black-clad and masked rioters set off fireworks during the incident — using tactics associated with the extremist antifa movement.

Rioters targeted the headquarters of the Atlanta Police Foundation with fireworks blasts and thrown projectiles. The organization is a private non-profit that supports law enforcement in the Atlanta metro area.

A police vehicle was torched in the riot.

Is Antifa a terrorist organization?

Militants associated with the antifa movement have occupied public lands slated for the construction of a law enforcement training center in DeKalb County.

The riot followed the death of extremist activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran at the scene of the illegal occupation, according to WAGA-TV.

Teran was shot by Georgia state troopers conducting a sweep of the area.

Law enforcement maintains that Teran opened fire at police in the incident that led to his death.

According to the New York Post, groups opposed to the new law enforcement center had called for a “Night of Rage” to retaliate for the Teran shooting.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum blamed Saturday night’s chaos on violent elements in a crowd that had gathered to demonstrate over Teran’s death, according to WAGA.

“A group inside that marching crowd decided to start committing illegal acts including breaking windows and attacking police cruisers that were in the area,” he said.

Law enforcement ultimately secured the scene of the riot.

Some of the rioters screamed wildly as they were arrested.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens accused the extremists of entering his city from outside jurisdictions and utilizing explosives against law enforcement.

Atlanta police arrested six riot suspects, according to WAGA-.

Seven activists associated with the occupation of public lands are already facing domestic terrorism charges after the Wednesday operation that led to the shooting, according to WABE-TV.

