Share
Commentary

The Atlantic Accidentally Created a 'Powerful' Pro-Trump Visual While Trying to Smear Him With Unprecedented Cover

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2024 at 12:21pm
Share

The undeniably anti-Trump publication known as The Atlantic inadvertently just released the cover of its latest issue, which makes the 45th president look like a man on a mission to save America.

The October 2024 edition features Trump riding on a wagon with a whip in his hand heading through a hellscape in Washington toward the U.S. Capitol with a captured GOP elephant along for the assignment.

This is actually a perfect campaign poster for Trump. He’s got his Make America Great Again hat on his head, which stands out prominently in the image.

The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Adrienne LaFrance posted on X, “This is quite possibly the first cover of [The Atlantic] magazine ever (in 167 years!) to be published without a headline or typography describing the stories inside.”

Trending:
Trump Wakes Up to Encouraging News on Morning of Debate - Kamala Appears to Be Slipping in Newest Poll

But the message, though unintentional, is that Trump intends to restore the United States from the previous four years of devastation brought about by the Biden-Harris administration.

This was The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway’s takeaway from the image.

“The Atlantic accidentally argues Kamala Harris and permanent DC have created a hellscape and that Donald Trump is riding to America’s rescue under great difficulty. Powerful visual!” she posted on X.

Do you think The Atlantic cover makes Trump look good?

Another responded, “Looks like Trump has captured the GOP and is heading to DC to drain the swamp. Nice cover, I thought you guys hated Trump? Maybe you’re coming around too?”

Still another wrote, “How do they always manage to make Trump look so cool?”

The country is desperately in need of rescue from the Democrats’ awful leadership.

The GOP posted a graphic last week showing how drastically Americans’ financial position has changed under the Biden-Harris economic policies.

Related:
ABC Moderators Called Out as Double Standard Becomes Evident: 'A Disgraceful Failure'

Speaking to the Economic Club of New York last week, Trump said, “We delivered an economic miracle, which Kamala and Joe turned into an economic disaster, just like they turned the border, and indeed the whole world, into a catastrophic surrender.”

Prices are up an average of 20 percent since Joe Biden took over and that does not include the increased borrowing costs Americans are experiencing when it comes to their homes, cars and credit card payments.

Trump laid out a five-point plan that he said “will rapidly defeat inflation, quickly bring down prices and reignite explosive economic growth.”

The plan involves bringing energy prices down by reopening federal lands to exploration, repealing programs passed by the Biden administration that have increased the deficit to $2 trillion per year, and enacting pro-growth tax reform, like that passed during his first term, which led to record federal revenues.

Trump is truly trying to rescue America from years of devastation wrought by Biden, Harris, and the Democrats, so it’s nice of The Atlantic to illustrate his mission so well!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




ABC Breaks Its Own Rules Less Than 30 Minutes Into Debate
'Nervous' Trends on Social Media as Kamala Harris Starts Debate with Shaky Answer
Watch: Rep. Eric Swalwell Melts Down Over AI Pics of Trump Saving Ducks from Migrants After Viral Claims
The Atlantic Accidentally Created a 'Powerful' Pro-Trump Visual While Trying to Smear Him With Unprecedented Cover
Melania Trump Speaks Out with Question About Assassination Attempt: 'There Is Definitely More to the Story'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation