The Atlantic Accidentally Created a 'Powerful' Pro-Trump Visual While Trying to Smear Him With Unprecedented Cover

The undeniably anti-Trump publication known as The Atlantic inadvertently just released the cover of its latest issue, which makes the 45th president look like a man on a mission to save America.

The October 2024 edition features Trump riding on a wagon with a whip in his hand heading through a hellscape in Washington toward the U.S. Capitol with a captured GOP elephant along for the assignment.

This is actually a perfect campaign poster for Trump. He’s got his Make America Great Again hat on his head, which stands out prominently in the image.

The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Adrienne LaFrance posted on X, “This is quite possibly the first cover of [The Atlantic] magazine ever (in 167 years!) to be published without a headline or typography describing the stories inside.”

This is quite possibly the first cover of @TheAtlantic magazine ever (in 167 years!) to be published without a headline or typography describing the stories inside. Here is The Atlantic’s October cover: pic.twitter.com/wpIpKL0oXU — Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) September 9, 2024

But the message, though unintentional, is that Trump intends to restore the United States from the previous four years of devastation brought about by the Biden-Harris administration.

This was The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway’s takeaway from the image.

“The Atlantic accidentally argues Kamala Harris and permanent DC have created a hellscape and that Donald Trump is riding to America’s rescue under great difficulty. Powerful visual!” she posted on X.

Another responded, “Looks like Trump has captured the GOP and is heading to DC to drain the swamp. Nice cover, I thought you guys hated Trump? Maybe you’re coming around too?”

Still another wrote, “How do they always manage to make Trump look so cool?”

The country is desperately in need of rescue from the Democrats’ awful leadership.

The GOP posted a graphic last week showing how drastically Americans’ financial position has changed under the Biden-Harris economic policies.

Speaking to the Economic Club of New York last week, Trump said, “We delivered an economic miracle, which Kamala and Joe turned into an economic disaster, just like they turned the border, and indeed the whole world, into a catastrophic surrender.”

Prices are up an average of 20 percent since Joe Biden took over and that does not include the increased borrowing costs Americans are experiencing when it comes to their homes, cars and credit card payments.

Trump laid out a five-point plan that he said “will rapidly defeat inflation, quickly bring down prices and reignite explosive economic growth.”

The plan involves bringing energy prices down by reopening federal lands to exploration, repealing programs passed by the Biden administration that have increased the deficit to $2 trillion per year, and enacting pro-growth tax reform, like that passed during his first term, which led to record federal revenues.

Trump is truly trying to rescue America from years of devastation wrought by Biden, Harris, and the Democrats, so it’s nice of The Atlantic to illustrate his mission so well!

