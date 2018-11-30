Atlantic City Mayor Caught on Surveillance Camera Brawling with Local Councilman

Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam was caught brawling with a local councilman, according to casino surveillance footage released late Thursday by the New Jersey attorney general’s office.

Gilliam, a Democrat, is seen fighting Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy outside the Golden Nugget Casino on Nov. 11, according to ABC News.

The cameras captured a group of five men and two women scuffling and punching one another, but there is no sound or audio to ascertain how the fight began.

At one point Gilliam begins to chase down an unidentified man wearing a white T-shirt, ABC News reported. As Gilliam chased the man in white, Fauntleroy was throwing another man on the ground and began to trade blows with him.

One of the women in the brawl tried to restrain Gilliam. He was then hit with a punch from one of the unidentified men and hit the ground, before being chased by Fauntleroy.

The fight was eventually broken up by Golden Nugget security but Gilliam and Fauntleroy seem to have escaped criminal prosecution.

Prosecutors said they will not be pursuing charges against the two men, according to The Associated Press.

Gilliam will have to head to municipal court, however, where he will face charges of simple assault and harassment on Dec. 3.

Gilliam and Fauntleroy’s office both did not comment when contacted by the AP.

