Atlantic Op-Ed: Due to the Threat of Rioting and Looting, a Biden Victory Is in GOP's Interest

In the lead-up to the 2016 election, many on the left were convinced that Donald Trump would refuse to accept the election results if he lost.

In reality, it was the left who refused to accept the results of the 2016 election.

Now, they are trying to preemptively delegitimize a Trump win in 2020.

Shadi Hamid made this abundantly clear in an Op-Ed published in The Atlantic on Sunday in which he suggested that Republicans should vote for Joe Biden because Democrats won’t accept the election results if President Trump wins again.

“A loss by Joe Biden,” Hamid wrote, “is the worst case not because Trump will destroy America (he can’t), but because it is the outcome most likely to undermine faith in democracy, resulting in more of the social unrest and street battles that cities including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle have seen in recent months. For this reason, strictly law-and-order Republicans who have responded in dismay to scenes of rioting and looting have an interest in Biden winning.”

Translation: Democrats won’t accept another four years of Trump; they will instead descend into further violence and anarchy. Therefore, we should just go ahead and let Biden win.

This attitude from the left is basically political blackmail: Let us win or we’ll continue to destroy the country.

Hamid claimed that another Trump win will provoke “mass disillusion with electoral politics as a means of change — at a time when disillusion is already dangerously high.”

“I struggle to imagine how, beyond utter shock, millions of Democrats will process a Trump victory,” he wrote.

Essentially, Hamid wants to make this election a referendum on the American people and the electoral system.

“If Democrats can’t beat a candidate as unpopular as Trump during a devastating pandemic and a massive economic contraction, then are they even capable of winning presidential elections anymore?” Hamid asked.

“Democracy, after all, is supposed to self-correct after mistakes, particularly mistakes as egregious as electing Donald Trump—whose unfitness for the nation’s highest office makes itself apparent with almost every passing day.”

Hamid’s article is full of these kinds of assertions about President Trump, assertions that suggest Hamid lives in an anti-Trump bubble fueled by the leftist media.

He ignores the possibility that many Americans are happy with Trump’s policies, if not his character.

Instead of focusing on their hatred 0f Trump — and, by association, the Americans who vote for him — the left should see another potential Trump win as a wake-up call.

The left should see the possibility of a Biden loss as a referendum on the radical policies of the left. Hamid described Biden as “a conventional Democrat, representing the center of the Democratic Party,” in a plea to Republicans to vote for the “moderate” milquetoast candidate instead of the more polarizing figure of Trump.

This ignores the fact that Biden is not only pretty far to the left but also that many Americans believe (with good reason) that a Biden win means Kamala Harris will be running the country.

And Harris is a radical leftist if ever there was one.

Hamid’s Op-Ed shows leftists’ true colors. They are both unwilling and unprepared to accept another Trump win. Instead, they are trying to hold the election hostage through the threat of continued violence.

