The Atlantic Runs a Strange 'Hitler's Greenland Obsession' Piece Clearly Meant to Target Trump

Every now and then, liberals’ deceit reveals itself in a way that actually allows us to quantify it.

For instance, on Thursday, The Atlantic published a hit piece against President Donald Trump masquerading as a history-themed article.

The title? “Hitler’s Greenland Obsession.”

Yes, you read that correctly. The establishment media in general, and The Atlantic in particular, knows no shame. It has sunk beneath the threshold for parody. It now amounts to a caricature of itself.

Consider, too, the story’s subheading:

“After creating an economic mess with ill-advised tariffs, Hitler looked north in pursuit of resources and national security.”

At this point, of course, readers recognize the shopworn formulation. It goes like this:

Trump obsessed over Greenland and imposed tariffs. Hitler obsessed over Greenland and imposed tariffs. Therefore, Trump equals Hitler.

If nothing else, the Atlantic’s editors should feel embarrassed at their lack of subtlety.

Moreover, they should repent for having perpetuated a false and dangerous analogy that already has put literal targets on the backs of Trump, martyred conservative icon Charlie Kirk, and endangered thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Faced with so obvious an abuse of history in the name of contemporary politics, how might historically savvy Americans respond? The answer depends on the evidence at hand.

To illustrate, I just happen to have a hardback copy of William L. Shirer’s classic book, “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany” (1960).

For those unfamiliar with the book, Shirer spent the postwar years reading mountains of Hitler- and Nazi-related evidence. As a result, the entire book, including notes and index, runs to 1,245 pages.

Speaking of the index, if one turns to page 1,212, one finds entries for “Green, Case,” and “Greenwood, Arthur,” but — and here comes the tidbit that allows us to quantify the liberal madness over at The Atlantic — no index entry for Greenland.

Now, that does not mean that The Atlantic fabricated evidence. No doubt Hitler, in the course of his long and megalomaniacal career, did indeed think about Greenland, perhaps more than a few times.

The Atlantic, however, called Greenland Hitler’s “obsession.”

If that characterization had any merit, would we not expect to find a “Greenland” entry in the index of a 1,245-page book about Hitler and Nazi Germany? Could it be that The Atlantic simply gathered a few historical nuggets for the low purpose of feeding its liberal audience some anti-Trump red meat?

Conservative readers already know the answer without even perusing the article. But at least in this case, we can quantify the deception.

