The left always claims that there is no such thing as a “good guy with a gun” and that guns universally make everyone less safe. But one armed mom would heartily disagree with the left’s narrative.

Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a family visiting Little Rock, Arkansas, from out of state was enjoying the city but when they got to their car parked in a River Market parking garage, their nice visit turned dangerous.

The family, in town to celebrate their daughter’s seventh birthday, was taking in the sights, playing at water parks and going to the zoo, according to KARK-TV.

But when the husband, his pregnant wife and their two young daughters headed to their car, the quiet Wednesday morning was shattered when would-be thieves attacked them.

KARK reported that at least two men immediately attacked the father, hitting him and tackling him to the ground where they continued beating him.

But the man’s wife was not to be trifled with as she jumped in to defend her husband and children.

According to a Little Rock police report, this brave mom pulled the great equalizer, her own firearm, from its hiding place and shot one of the attackers in the neck while defending her family.

The two escaped with relatively minor injuries. “Ah, just a fractured rib, and my wife has a couple of knots on her forehead where he apparently punched her,” the father, whose name was withheld to protect the family’s privacy, told the media.

“A lot of things could’ve happened and we never know what he was really planning or anything. If he was trying to kidnap our girls or just trying to steal the car or what,” the father added.

The family said that the incident proved the efficacy of carrying a concealed weapon and also said the attack won’t deter them from enjoying their lives.

“We live in Memphis and this kind of [thing] happens to people here all the time so I mean it’s not something we are going to let shine down or shadow down on our lives because we do like to travel,” the man said.

The man who was shot and who is in the hospital has not yet been charged, but a police investigation is underway.

This is a story that can’t happen, though, according to the far left. The idea that a “good guy with a gun” can stop crime is a “myth,” they say.

Take the extremist, hardcore, left-wing website Salon, for instance. Recently the site detailed the left’s argument that an armed populace is not a safer populace, calling the “good guy with a gun” theory a “pernicious myth.”

“The number of guns owned by civilians is an outrage, a profanity, a sign that this country has lost its collective mind,” Salon wrote, adding that “Every mass shooting proves how mad it is” that the “good guy” theory is considered sound.

But, the left’s Chicken Little approach to this claim wholly ignores the hundreds of stories that prove them to be wrong. Time after time, citizens are found defending themselves from attacks by using their legally concealed firearms or pulling out their firearms inside their own homes during a home invasion.

Western Journal has reported on “good guy” stories dozens of times over the years. Just for a few examples, in 2018, a good guy with a gun saw a police officer in trouble and quickly responded to help ensure an officer in Utah would go home alive to his family.

The following year, a man was able to use his firearm to protect himself and his mother when two men broke into their home.

In 2022, a man legally carrying a firearm was able to stop another man intent on mass murder at a mall in Indiana. Were it not for the bystander, the killer might have killed even more people than he did.

And just months ago, a man with a legally concealed firearm stopped an attacker who was assaulting the staff of an Applebee’s restaurant in New Hartford, New York.

This is but a tiny cross-section of “good guys with a gun” stories. In 2019, Fee.org writer Lawrence W. Reed noted that “Guns prevent an estimated 2.5 million crimes a year, or 6,849 every day.” The National Rifle Association added that numbers from Dr. John Lott’s Crime Prevention Research Center show that 34 percent of “active shooter” attacks are stopped or limited by legal gun owners responding to a shooting.

Thankfully, the left did not prevent this armed mom from carrying the legal firearm she used to save the lives of herself and her family from vicious, brutal attackers. And thank God few people believe the left’s false claim that there is no such thing as a “good guy with a gun.”

