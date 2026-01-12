'Attacking Brown People': NBA Coach Says Renee Good Shooting 'Straight-Up Murder' of Woman 'Trying to Go Home'

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers took his shot, but the reaction was as loud as the clanging of the rim.

Two days after Renee Good was killed in Minneapolis after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot at the vehicle occupied by Good — who had been mocking and trash-talking ICE agents before entering her vehicle, refusing to cooperate with lawful commands and accelerating straight for Ross — Rivers offered a version of history that was called out for being significantly at variance with reality.

“What happened in Minnesota was a straight-up murder, in my opinion,” Rivers said in a video posted to X.

“And it’s awful. This lady was probably trying to go home and she didn’t make it home and that’s really sad,” he said.

On X, Colin Rugg noted that ICE was not the aggressor.

NEW: Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers says Renee Good was just trying to go home and got “straight up murdered,” says brown people are under attack. Renee Good parked her car perpendicular in the street to obstruct ICE operations (according to a witness) and stayed there… pic.twitter.com/IOmgwXgUyi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2026

“Renee Good parked her car perpendicular in the street to obstruct ICE operations (according to a witness) and stayed there for over 3 minutes before driving her car at an ICE agent,” he wrote in a post the included videos of Rivers’s version of the incident and videos from the scene.

Bobby Burack over at Outkick also pointed out the gaping holes in Rivers’s version.

“First, the ICE officer almost certainly did not commit ‘murder,’ as Rivers claimed. Murder is a legal term with a specific definition. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the agent acted in self-defense after Good allegedly attempted to ram federal officers with her vehicle,” he wrote.

“Doc Rivers said ICE murdered a 100% innocent woman on her way home. The NBA is broken and keeps lighting its brand on fire. This is 100% untrue,” Outkick’s Clay Travis posted on X.

Doc Rivers is entitled to his opinion but not to distorting and flat out lying about the facts. He’s speaking as if he’s in the BLM gang, and comes across as a total thug and fraud who can’t help himself but to bring up skin color issues. Evidently he’s not satisfied enough… https://t.co/qqM2ti62j1 — Johnny Jake (@johnnyjake777) January 11, 2026

Rivers then decided that when a white ICE agent was confronted by two white women, racism was winding its tendrils into the confrontation.

“The whole ICE thing is, it’s a travesty,” Rivers said.

“It’s clearly — to me, it’s we’re attacking brown people and I just happen to be brown. And I don’t think it should just be brown people who are upset at this. I think we all have to be.”

As Burack noted, “Rivers injected race into his monologue — and how no one in the press room corrected or even questioned him.”

Rivers tried to claim he was not being political.

“I don’t care what side of this thing you are on politically,” he said. “What’s going on in our country right now is absolutely wrong, as far as the race stuff. The politics, I’m not gonna get into. The race stuff, I will. And it’s just wrong, and we have to do something, but the only thing we can do right now is keep speaking up because it doesn’t seem like they care, and that’s troublesome.”

Then he brought it back to politics.

“I keep thinking about kids,” he said. “And when I grew up, the president was always the role model. And I think about that and the effect of being a bully, lying – how is that good for our kids? And that worries me for our future.”

“It bothers me,” he said then. “I’m trying, I’m trying; I mean, it’s just awful what you watch and see, people getting zip tied. I mean, that’s not this country. That’s not what we’re about.”

