Attacking Religious Services Is Now Legal in Minneapolis as State Lets Cities Church Terrorists Off the Hook

Dozens of anti-ICE agitators who stormed a Minneapolis church during Sunday services won’t be prosecuted because the left-wing lawyer overseeing the case refused to press charges — a move that gives feral mobs a license to terrorize churchgoers at will.

In a statement Wednesday, St. Paul City Attorney Irene Kao said there was insufficient evidence to pursue state criminal charges against the anti-ICE rioters.

“Our office has a legal and ethical obligation to file charges only when the available evidence establishes probable cause and supports a reasonable likelihood of conviction beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kao said per the Associated Press.

“Following a careful evaluation of the video footage, investigative reports, and other available materials, prosecutors determined that the current evidence is insufficient to meet that standard for criminal charges under Minnesota state statutes,” she said.

Kao also laughably insisted that her decision “should not be interpreted as an endorsement of unlawful behavior or public disorder.”

“The right to peacefully protest is protected, as is the right to exercise one’s religious beliefs. Balancing these equally important rights is paramount to our decision today,” she added.

Saint Paul’s city attorney declines to file charges after anti-ICE protesters stormed a local church and interrupted service in Minnesota

pic.twitter.com/2DUinecIjt — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 4, 2026

Should these leftists be jailed for invading a worship service and terrorizing worshipers, including children? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (163 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As a reminder, a leftist mob invaded the Cities Church in St. Paul on Jan. 18, and disrupted Sunday services while ranting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement for enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

In so doing, the anti-ICE instigators “intimidated, harassed, oppressed, and terrorized the parishioners, including young children.”

One victim said the mob blocked the church exits and “made it nearly impossible for parishioners to get out and leave.”

Another victim said when terrified parents tried to go downstairs to retrieve their children from the child care area, the protesters blocked the stairs, so “the parents were unable to get their children.”

An agitator “continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying.” 🧵5/7 pic.twitter.com/QZ2vpdUm30 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

So while championing the alleged “rights” of illegal aliens, violent leftists terrorized U.S. citizens and their children, imprisoned churchgoers, and trampled on their religious freedom.

And thanks to St. Paul City Attorney Irene Kao, they won’t face any state criminal charges.

Fortunately, the U.S. Department of Justice is still pursuing federal civil rights charges against 39 people, including fired CNN anchor Don Lemon, who accosted churchgoers while livestreaming the event.

We’ve crossed the rubicon. No more tolerance for these anti-Christian, anti-American, anti-civilization psychopaths who have no honor nor reverence for this country, its ancestors, its traditions, and its God. God will not be mocked. https://t.co/GdhGRP3O4n — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) January 18, 2026

The left’s sycophantic coddling of foreign invaders and other criminals is nauseating.

Conservatives and other patriots must take a stand against this lunacy before this nation becomes irrecoverably broken. And sadly, we’re on the precipice now.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.