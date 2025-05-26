Attempted Bombing in Israel by Colorado Man Charged with Threatening Trump - Threats Go Back Months

An American citizen was arrested Sunday after allegedly seeking to bring explosives into the American embassy in Tel Aviv.

Joseph Neumeyer, who holds American and German citizenship, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to a news release posted on the Department of Justice website.

Neumeyer had been deported by Israeli officials after a May 19 incident.

Neumeyer arrived in Israel in April, the release said. On May 19, the 28-year-old appeared at the American embassy in Tel Aviv with a backpack.

“Without provocation Neumeyer spit on an Embassy guard as he walked past,” the release said.

Neimeyer escaped the guard’s efforts to detain him, but he left his backpack behind.

“A search of Neumeyer’s backpack revealed three rudimentary improvised incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails,” the release said.

Neumeyer was later arrested at his hotel.

Police searched Neumeyer’s social media, where they found a post from earlier that day that said, “join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f*** the west.”

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the release.

More social media posts by Joseph Neumeyer, who allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and @ElonMusk: pic.twitter.com/qwEyuB2ODI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2025

“As alleged, Neumeyer, armed with potentially lethal devices, sought to cause chaos and destruction at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella for the Eastern District of New York said. “His arrest and prosecution clearly show that my Office and the Department of Justice will not tolerate violence in our homeland or violence targeting U.S. interests abroad.”

United States Citizen Arrested for Attempted Firebombing of U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, Israel 🔗: https://t.co/Gwc67wrtj4 pic.twitter.com/K0nwFHFks2 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) May 25, 2025

“This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

If convicted, Neumeyer could face a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Neumeyer threatened President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in March, writing, “We are killing Trump and Musk now,” and, “I will hunt you down and kill you both.”

He also wrote, “The former President has several hours to resign or face certain death,” and “Death to Trump. Death to America.”

Neumeyer was born in Colorado and had lived in the U.S. until he traveled to Canada in February, according to the New York Post.

TERROR: The threats against President Trump and Elon Musk are very real. Just last month Joseph Neumeyer said he was going to kill Trump and Musk. This month he tried to bomb the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. America is facing a huge threat of political violence from the left. pic.twitter.com/A3jp6phk2C — @amuse (@amuse) May 25, 2025

The Post’s review of his social media noted the he posted “From the River to the Sea,” a pro-Hamas slogan, and “long live the Fourth Reich.”

Other posts supported Russia in its war with Ukraine and an end to British rule in Northern Ireland.

