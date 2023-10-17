Share
Commentary

Attempted Hit Piece on Republican Matt Gaetz Severely Backfires

 By Randy DeSoto  October 17, 2023 at 12:47pm
Share

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was pleased with how a story apparently aimed at making him look bad actually puts him in a pretty good light.

Gaetz, of course, brought the ire of many on both sides of the political aisle after successfully orchestrating the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.

It’s been nearly two weeks and the Republicans still don’t have a replacement.

A vote for Rep. Jim Jordan fell short Tuesday by 17 votes, with 20 Republicans voting against the Ohio representative.

Trending:
Biden Accidentally Pitches a Trump-Led United States as He Flounders on '60 Minutes'

Emily Mahoney, a political reporter with Tampa Bay Times, wrote in a piece published Tuesday, that members from both political parties have “bitterness toward Rep. Matt Gaetz,” because of the whole ordeal.

Do you like Matt Gaetz?

GOP Rep. John Rutherford of Florida was one of the “no” votes on Tuesday regarding a Jordan speakership.

“I’m a ‘no’ on allowing Matt Gaetz and the other seven to win by putting their individual as speaker,” Rutherford told reporters Friday was the reason he would be voting against Jordan.

Mahoney reported that Gaetz, while serving as a state House representative in Florida from 2010 to 2016, honed his political skills and earned the respect of some Democrats.

“Rick Kriseman, who overlapped with Gaetz in the Florida House for about two years before Kriseman became mayor of St. Petersburg, said Gaetz seemed to like those who argued with him most fiercely,” the Times said.

“I was a Democrat so I was never going to win, but I enjoyed debating him,” Kriseman told the news outlet. “Actually, when he heard I was leaving … he told me he was going to miss me.”

Related:
'I'm Excited': Gaetz Seems to Throw Support Behind 'McCarthy 2.0'

Gaetz confirmed in a social media post that was true.

“Mayor Kriseman has a good memory,” he wrote. “I did tell him I would miss him. His arguments in debate were always well-researched and thoughtful. Strenuous debate makes our policies better for everyone in the long run.”

Gaetz also highlighted a portion of the story that he called his “favorite” regarding former Democratic House Minority Leader Perry Thurston, who agreed the Republican’s time in the Florida house “sort of groomed him for where he is now.”

“Thurston said he grew frustrated by some of his fellow Democrats’ respect for Gaetz and his speaking acumen. Several Democrats joined with Republicans in Gaetz’s committee to vote against repealing ‘stand your ground’ in 2013,” the Times reported.

Gaetz concluded the Times wanted to interview people that would say “bad things” about him, but he came out looking pretty good.

The old saying “any press is good press” certain appears to be true concerning the Times hit piece against Gaetz.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight?

That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly.

But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately.

The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal.

It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you.

A subscription to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content news, commentary, and premium articles you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism.

Can I count on you to subscribe today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please subscribe today.

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Attempted Hit Piece on Republican Matt Gaetz Severely Backfires
'NYPD Blue' Star Targets Porn Industry with Five Proposed Changes to Law
Gaetz: Hakeem Jeffries Not Really in Charge of Democrats, He's Just the 'Frontman'
Tucker Carlson Issues Dire Warning: Our Country Is 'Changing Faster Than It Ever Has, But Not Through Democratic Means'
Harvard Students Who Blamed Israel for Slaughter of Its Own People Get Bad News as Strange Truck Arrives on Campus
See more...

Conversation