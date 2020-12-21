Login
Attorney General Barr Makes Major Special Counsel Announcement

By Kipp Jones
Published December 21, 2020 at 12:32pm
Outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he will not appoint a special counsel to probe Hunter Biden’s alleged unethical and potentially illegal foreign business dealings, and will also not order an investigation into massive election fraud allegations.

Barr, who will step down from his post at the Justice Department this week, stated at a Monday media briefing that he does not see the need for a deep investigation into either issue.

Both issues, of course, are of great concern to President Donald Trump’s base and others who view the election as being marred by fraud and who also view the Biden family as having potentially profited from corruption.

“I think to the extent that there’s an investigation, I think that it’s being handled responsibly and professionally,” Barr stated Monday about appointing a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden, Fox News reported.

“To this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” added Barr.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Niece Caroline Receives Zero Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI

Hunter Biden was reported to have profited from business dealings in China and Ukraine, among other countries, by the New York Post in October.

The reporting, although seemingly credible, was ignored by the establishment media.

Big Tech companies Twitter and Facebook took the suppression of the story further and outright censored or suspended some accounts which shared reporting on the alleged Biden corruption.

The reporting implicated Democratic presumed president-elect Joe Biden as having been directly involved in a business model that more or less saw the younger Biden sell access to the former vice president.

Are you surprised by Barr's statements?

The Post’s account was the most prominent account suspended by Twitter for reporting on the scandal.

Two weeks ago, Hunter Biden, 50, confirmed he is under federal investigation in Delaware, but offered no details.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers,” he said, according to Politico.

That investigation is apparently sufficient for Barr.

Barr also stated on Monday he will not order an investigation into allegations of widespread election fraud committed during the 2020 presidential election, despite saying he was “sure” fraud was committed, Fox News reported.

RELATED: Barr Announces New Charges in Infamous Bombing That Killed 270 People

Barr said there is “no basis” for seeking to examine voting machines or other avenues where fraud might have changed the election outcome.

“Off the top of my head, I’m not going to opine on a constitutional issue as far as the power goes,” Barr said.

Barr added there is fraud “in most elections” and concluded, “I think we’re too tolerant of it.”

“I’m sure there was fraud in this election, but I was commenting on the extent to which we had looked at suggestions or allegations of systemic or brace fraud that could affect the outcome of the election, and I already spoke to that, and I stand by that statement,” he said.

Barr, according to The Associated Press, had previously stated “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

The AG was criticized online by a number of prominent conservatives for his statements about alleged election fraud and Biden family corruption.

Barr submitted a letter of resignation to President Trump last week.

“Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance,” Barr wrote to Trump in the letter, according to CNBC.

“Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country.”

Barr’s final day at the Justice Department is Wednesday.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
