Breaking: The Mueller Report Has Been Released to the Public

Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report Thursday.

The long-awaited report stems from an investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The investigation began in May 2017 and has fed the unsubstantiated media frenzy that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the presidency.

“After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the special counsel confirmed that the Russian government sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those efforts,” Barr said at a Thursday morning news conference on the report’s release.

Barr sent Congress a letter summarizing Mueller’s conclusions March 24. He wrote that the special counsel did not establish that the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 election.

TRENDING: Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Why She Loves Living in Nashville Over the Northeast

Barr also wrote that Mueller’s team neither recommended charges nor exonerated Trump for alleged obstruction of justice.

The Mueller report was expected to contain redactions for classified information and information provided to a grand jury.

“No material has been redacted based on executive privilege. … The president’s personal lawyers were not permitted to make, and did not request, any redactions,” Barr said.

Still, House Democrats are expected to wage a legal battle for access to an unredacted version. The House Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena it from the Justice Department on April 3.

The report comes after months of Trump impeachment talk from Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

The California Democrat has long claimed Trump lied about the Trump Tower meeting between his son Donald Trump Jr. and Russians who claimed to have dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in June 2016.

New evidence has refuted this theory.

The impeachment talk might not go away. Schiff said in March that “there may be grounds” for impeaching Trump if Mueller’s report contained no incriminating evidence.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Democrats Officially Request To Have Mueller Testify, Set May Deadline

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.