Michigan’s Democratic attorney general has announced she might seek retribution against election attorneys, including high-profile former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, for filing lawsuits to challenge the state’s election results.

The Detroit News reported that Attorney General Dana Nessel, a critic of President Donald Trump prior to the election, vowed on Tuesday to sanction election challengers by filing complaints with the state’s attorney grievance commission and to pursue court costs for election lawsuits.

“On Nov. 25, … six Michigan Republicans, represented in part by conservative attorney Sidney Powell, filed their lawsuit asking for ‘emergency relief,’ including a court order requiring Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign off on certified election results that state ‘President Donald Trump is the winner of the election,’” The Detroit News reported.

Nessel reportedly said that action and other lawsuits included “intentional misrepresentations” of facts.

“No final decisions have been made, but the Attorney General’s office will consider seeking sanctions when appropriate, including in cases where arguments made by plaintiffs’ attorneys were clearly unsupported by facts,” said a statement from Nessel’s office, which was obtained by WXYZ-TV.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Niece Caroline Receives Zero Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI

“Professional litigators should know better than to waste the court’s time with baseless arguments designed to mislead the public, and we will consider filing grievances against those who violated the rules of professional conduct all attorneys swear to abide by.”

Robert Davis, a Wayne County voter, said he would like to take action against attorneys who challenged the results a step further.

“It is unfathomable that licensed attorneys would deliberately file false and misleading affidavits and pleadings with the Court in an effort to disenfranchise millions of Michigan residents,” Davis wrote in a court motion. “Not only should these individuals and their attorneys be assessed financial sanctions, but they also should be barred from practicing in the federal courts in the Eastern District of Michigan.”

Widespread fraud and other election irregularities have been alleged to have occurred in Michigan since the day after the Nov. 3 election.

Michigan was of course among states which used a massive amount of mail-in ballots last month. The state also had a dump of 40,000 ballots, as was asserted in one lawsuit filed in the state last month.

A lawsuit filed by the Great Lakes Justice Center alleged massive election fraud in Wayne County. The city of Detroit and the Detroit Election Commission were defendants in the suit.

Great Lakes Complaint by The Federalist

“The preservation of our form of government requires it to conduct its elections with accuracy and integrity, and Defendants’ fraudulent actions in the 2020 election were neither accurate nor based on integrity,” the suit alleged.

RELATED: Video Emerges of Georgia Senate Candidate's Ex-Wife Reporting Him to Police

“After election officials announced the last absentee ballots had been received, another batch of unsecured and unsealed ballots, without envelopes, arrived in trays. There were approximately 40,000 of these ballots, and every ballot was counted orally and attributed only to Democratic candidates,” the suit also claimed.

The certified Michigan results show that Trump lost Michigan by 154,000 votes.

Trump has disputed that, as have attorneys, including Powell. Powell’s lawsuit in the state sought to have a judge overturn the results, citing massive fraud.

But U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out the case filed by Powell on Dec. 7, the Detroit Free Press reported.

In a 36-page decision, Parker said Powell’s lawsuit “seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek – as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court – and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.”

“Plaintiffs ask this Court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This the Court cannot, and will not, do. The people have spoken.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.