Attorney General Todd Blanche Provides Update on World Cup Shooting Suspect

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Monday that the suspect who allegedly opened fire near the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City last week, killing one and injuring four others, may be dead.

Blanche told Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones that he believes 22-year-old Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, who is tied to the highway shootings near Arrowhead Stadium, is likely deceased, Fox News reported.

“We think we got him tracked to a house in Missouri. We’re still looking into whether he’s there and what condition he’s in,” Blanche said.

“He’s out there allegedly just shooting multiple different places and you have somebody dead — and so hopefully, we got him,” he added.

#BREAKING: Manhunt in Kansas City for Oscar Sánchez Muñoz for shooting multiple cars on the highway, 1 DEAD and 4 INJURED. A $25,000 FBI reward is offered. He’s ARMED and DANGEROUS. If you see this suspect, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY. @FBI @PoliceKansas pic.twitter.com/RJucCV8E1u — RC (@RealChange__) June 21, 2026



Authorities accuse Sanchez-Munoz of shooting multiple vehicles driving on I-70, killing one and injuring four, including an Uber driver bringing two fans to the World Cup match between Argentina and Algeria last Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

“The five shootings occurred Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m, in a 5-mile stretch of Kansas City, three of them on Interstates 70 and 670 as they cut through downtown. All of the shootings were at least 4 miles away from Arrowhead Stadium, where Argentina won its first match against Algeria,” the outlet reported.

“Two American fans of Argentina’s team, arriving for Tuesday’s match, told Argentine outlet La Nación that someone in a car came alongside and fired two shots at the Uber they were riding in, hitting the driver in the leg. They said they first thought the sound was a car tire popping until they saw the driver had been hit,” the news outlet added.

The injuries to the driver were not life-threatening.

The #FBI in Kansas City is assisting the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department with the search for Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, who is #wanted for shooting at a motor vehicle on June 11, 2026, in Wyandotte County, Kansas. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information… pic.twitter.com/X4MEllwVSZ — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) June 22, 2026

Last Wednesday, June 17, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department posted on Facebook that a standoff between police and someone believed to be Sanchez-Munoz occurred the previous night in Independence, Missouri.

A fire started inside the house during the standoff, preventing police from entering.

“Overnight the scene was maintained by a combination of Independence Police and Blue Springs Police until the house was deemed by fire personnel safe to enter. The house was cleared by Blue Springs Police at approximately 8 a.m. before turning over the residence to Independence Police and did not locate the subject,” the post said.

NewsNation added further details regarding the highway shootings, reporting on Monday, “Five people were shot, including four adults and one teenager. A 45-year-old man died from his injuries.”

“Police said there was no indication the attacks were linked to the World Cup. Investigators say the shootings appear random, and they haven’t found a clear motive or any connection between the victims,” the outlet added.

“Police have served warrants and searched multiple properties tied to the case as they try to track him down. They’re also focusing on people in his life who might know where he’s hiding.”

Former FBI agent Dr. Jennifer Coffindaffer told the outlet that if Sanchez-Munoz remains at large, he is likely to strike again.

“He’s a ticking time bomb,” she said, pointing to the number of shootings in which he had already allegedly engaged.

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