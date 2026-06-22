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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, alongside Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, speaks during a press conference about safeguarding unaccompanied immigrant children at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2026.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, alongside Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, speaks during a press conference about safeguarding unaccompanied immigrant children at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2026. (Oliver Contreras - AFP / Getty Images)

Attorney General Todd Blanche Provides Update on World Cup Shooting Suspect

 By Randy DeSoto  June 22, 2026 at 2:07pm
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Monday that the suspect who allegedly opened fire near the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City last week, killing one and injuring four others, may be dead.

Blanche told Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones that he believes 22-year-old Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, who is tied to the highway shootings near Arrowhead Stadium, is likely deceased, Fox News reported.

“We think we got him tracked to a house in Missouri. We’re still looking into whether he’s there and what condition he’s in,” Blanche said.

“He’s out there allegedly just shooting multiple different places and you have somebody dead — and so hopefully, we got him,” he added.


Authorities accuse Sanchez-Munoz of shooting multiple vehicles driving on I-70, killing one and injuring four, including an Uber driver bringing two fans to the World Cup match between Argentina and Algeria last Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

“The five shootings occurred Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m, in a 5-mile stretch of Kansas City, three of them on Interstates 70 and 670 as they cut through downtown. All of the shootings were at least 4 miles away from Arrowhead Stadium, where Argentina won its first match against Algeria,” the outlet reported.

“Two American fans of Argentina’s team, arriving for Tuesday’s match, told Argentine outlet La Nación that someone in a car came alongside and fired two shots at the Uber they were riding in, hitting the driver in the leg. They said they first thought the sound was a car tire popping until they saw the driver had been hit,” the news outlet added.

The injuries to the driver were not life-threatening.

Last Wednesday, June 17, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department posted on Facebook that a standoff between police and someone believed to be Sanchez-Munoz occurred the previous night in Independence, Missouri.

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A fire started inside the house during the standoff, preventing police from entering.

“Overnight the scene was maintained by a combination of Independence Police and Blue Springs Police until the house was deemed by fire personnel safe to enter. The house was cleared by Blue Springs Police at approximately 8 a.m. before turning over the residence to Independence Police and did not locate the subject,” the post said.

NewsNation added further details regarding the highway shootings, reporting on Monday, “Five people were shot, including four adults and one teenager. A 45-year-old man died from his injuries.”

“Police said there was no indication the attacks were linked to the World Cup. Investigators say the shootings appear random, and they haven’t found a clear motive or any connection between the victims,” the outlet added.

“Police have served warrants and searched multiple properties tied to the case as they try to track him down. They’re also focusing on people in his life who might know where he’s hiding.”

Former FBI agent Dr. Jennifer Coffindaffer told the outlet that if Sanchez-Munoz remains at large, he is likely to strike again.

“He’s a ticking time bomb,” she said, pointing to the number of shootings in which he had already allegedly engaged.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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