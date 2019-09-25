Attorney Helping Trump Whistleblower Worked for Hillary and Schumer

It might not be Robert Mueller’s “17 angry Democrats,” but it doesn’t look good.

The attorney representing the “whistleblower” behind the left’s latest attempt to get rid of President Donald Trump without the help of the country’s voters has a past that includes stints working for Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, and now works for a group founded near the beginning of the Trump administration specifically to encourage government employees to go public with their complaints.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Co. are going to keep assuring Americans that there’s nothing partisan about this effort at all.

At The Federalist, writer Tristan Justice looked into the LinkedIn page for Andrew Bakaj, the attorney representing the person behind the complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Turns out, Bakaj spent most of 2001 working for some of the biggest names in the Democratic Party — then and now.

Bakaj spent the first half of that year interning for Chuck Schumer, the Empire State’s senior senator who is now the Senate minority leader and vocal foe of the Trump administration.

He spent the second half of the year interning for then-Sen. Hillary Clinton, the former first lady who would go on to a disastrous tenure as secretary of state and now bears a festering grudge against Trump for defeating her in the 2016 presidential election.

It’s true that it was 18 years ago, but it’s also true that Clinton was even then talked about as a potential future presidential contender and Schumer was well on the way to establishing himself as a Democratic power.

In other words, it’s a past that’s pretty steeped in partisanship.

In the interests of fairness, here’s a more complimentary picture of Bajaj from Heavy.com.

Meanwhile, according to the Washington Examiner, Bakaj — a former CIA officer who also worked for the State Department in Ukraine — works for a legal group called Whistleblower Aid that went into business in September of 2017, eight months after Trump’s inauguration.

The group wasn’t shy about its purpose, the Examiner reported, making itself known “with an advertising blitz that involved mobile billboards being driven close to the White House, Congress, outside the Pentagon, and around the headquarters of the CIA and National Security Agency.”

A 2017 article in The Washington Post about Whistleblower Aid noted that it was “not entirely coincidental that Whistleblower Aid is being launched during the presidency of Donald Trump, whose 2016 campaign is under investigation for contacts with Russians.”

Whistleblower Aid co-founder Mark Tye made the non-profit group’s purpose pretty clear in that article.

“We want to advise people what to do, whether it’s going to Congress, or an inspector general or Robert Mueller,” he told The Post.

And yet he still claimed to be non-partisan.

“This is not a partisan effort,” he told The Post. “At the same time, yes, the rule of law starts with the office of the president. Like many other people, we are definitely concerned about things that are happening in the administration. The decision to fire [FBI Director] James Comey. The lack of transparency. A lot of people have questions about whether this administration respects the rule of law.”

Sure, it’s all about the rule of law with Democrats.

Actually, a lot of people have questions about whether it’s just a little bit possible that sheer animus and partisanship, based on loathing for Trump and bitterness over losing the 2016 election, is really what’s driving the latest impeachment effort.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller infamously staffed his team with a pack of partisan attorneys Trump derisively dubbed “17 angry Democrats.”

The legal team behind this “whistleblower” complaint might not be in that infamous class yet.

But when one lawyer has a background working for Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, and the law firm was created specifically during the Trump years to represent complaints about the Trump administration, it doesn’t look good at all.

