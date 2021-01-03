Attorney Lin Wood Predicts 'Coward' Pence Will Be Arrested for Treason, Face Firing Squad

In a string of New Year’s Day tweets, Atlanta attorney Lin Wood labeled Republicans as “traitors” and called for the arrest of Vice President Mike Pence, who he said would face a firing squad.

Wood has stood by President Donald Trump in Trump’s battle over the presidential election. His tweets touch on the next act in the election drama, in which Congress meets on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results.

Trump has called for a massive protest that day. Republicans in the House and Senate have said they will object to certifying the results. As vice president, Pence will preside over the joint session of Congress that is called for the certification.

Wood began his tweets about Pence on New Year’s Eve:

Wow! Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence announces on New Year’s Eve that he no longer plans to pursue career in politics! Guess all those who said he is an egomaniac wolf in sheep’s clothing focused on a run in 2024 were wrong. Good call, Mike. You are not fit to be President anyway. https://t.co/dQgeTXUotW — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

TRENDING: Pence Backs 'Dirty Dozen' Bid To Block Biden Electors and Prove POTUS Won the Election

He then called on Trump to rid himself of high-ranking officials, and issued several tweets with the theme of cleaning out the White House to focus on Republicans he considered “traitors.”

I pray that @realDonaldTrump starts cleaning up the mess in our country very soon. In order to clean up the mess in our country, he just first clean up the mess in his house – The White House. I pray that the President fires firing Wray, Haspel, Rosen, Meadows & Cippolini. NOW. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

(2) We have also learned that the Globalists like George Soros & the Elitists like Bill Gates were involved. CIA too (no surprise – military industrial complex). It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election: THE REPUBLICANS. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Time to clean house in 2021. Let the military LOCK THEM ALL UP. The crime is treason. They are traitors. It must be done if our country is to survive & once again serve as a bright beacon of light that provides hope of freedom to the world. https://t.co/5aN4rhniyI — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Wood issued praise for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and began to sharpen his rhetoric against Pence.

RELATED: TWJ Exclusive: State Legislators Officially Ask Pence To Delay Electoral Vote Count

Too bad we don’t get New Year’s wish list. If we did, I know 3 things I would want on my list: 1. Sec. Pompeo @SecPompeo in charge of Senate on 1/6/21 after Pence @VP is arrested.

2. @GenFlynn to be appointed as Vice-President by @realDonaldTrump.

3. 4 more Trump years! 2021! — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Wood then responded to a Twitter user by saying, “If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.”

If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Referencing the Jan. 6 certification vote, Wood wrote, “Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence should resign immediately unless he publicly states that he will reject electors from states where fraud occurred.”

Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence should resign immediately unless he publicly states that he will reject electors from states where fraud occurred. A man of God would NEVER certify a lie. Every lie will be revealed. Every lie means every lie. Always has. Always will. https://t.co/QbGJyFYRyF pic.twitter.com/fvhsj3Y6Eo — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 2, 2021

Wood’s rhetoric drew harsh condemnation on Twitter:

Secret Service should detain & interrogate #LinWood — MaskOn💛🖤@CathieStraka (@CathieStraka) January 2, 2021

One of those distancing herself from Wood was Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis:

I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution too, Jenna @JennaEllisEsq. I was fighting for both 7 years before you were born. I fight for TRUTH too. Truth always prevails. You do support that statement, don’t you, Jenna? https://t.co/vsaI7BxEHZ — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 2, 2021

Trump has pushed back on the results of the election, even though Democratic nominee Joe Biden won enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.

Trump’s campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

However, despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.