Attorney Lin Wood Predicts 'Coward' Pence Will Be Arrested for Treason, Face Firing Squad

By Jack Davis
Published January 3, 2021 at 8:08am
In a string of  New Year’s Day tweets, Atlanta attorney Lin Wood labeled Republicans as “traitors” and called for the arrest of  Vice President Mike Pence, who he said would face a firing squad.

Wood has stood by President Donald Trump in Trump’s battle over the presidential election. His tweets touch on the next act in the election drama, in which Congress meets on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results.

Trump has called for a massive protest that day. Republicans in the House and Senate have said they will object to certifying the results. As vice president, Pence will preside over the joint session of Congress that is called for the certification.

Wood began his tweets about Pence on New Year’s Eve:

He then called on Trump to rid himself of high-ranking officials, and issued several tweets with the theme of cleaning out the White House to focus on Republicans he considered “traitors.”

Wood issued praise for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and began to sharpen his rhetoric against Pence.

Wood then responded to a Twitter user by saying, “If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.”

Referencing the Jan. 6 certification vote, Wood wrote, “Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence should resign immediately unless he publicly states that he will reject electors from states where fraud occurred.”

Wood’s rhetoric drew harsh condemnation on Twitter:

One of those distancing herself from Wood was Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis:

Trump has pushed back on the results of the election, even though Democratic nominee Joe Biden won enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.

Trump’s campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

However, despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
