The attorney for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn claimed Sunday that top officials of the Obama administration, including former President Barack Obama, conspired against Flynn

Sidney Powell appeared Sunday on the Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo.

Flynn had initially pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but later decided to fight the charges against him instead. On Thursday, the Justice Department announced it was dropping its case against Flynn.

On Sunday, Powell pointed the finger at FBI agents and former FBI Director James Comey.

“These agents specifically schemed and planned with each other how to not tip him off that he was even the person being investigated. In fact, according to Comey’s testimony that’s attached to the exhibits they filed in the motion to dismiss, they just simply said, ”We’d like to send a couple agents by to talk to you,'” she said, about the 1:43 mark on the video below.

“And, of course, General Flynn said, ‘Sure.’ And he saw them as allies. They encouraged him to stay that way,” she said.

“So they kept him relaxed and unguarded deliberately as part of their effort to set him up and frame him.”

See the interview here:

Bartiromo then asked Powell, about the 4:20 mark on the video, to discuss events that took place in January 2017, “because, this morning, President Obama is out trashing this exoneration. He’s basically saying that the rule of law is being lost and that there’s no precedent for all of this.”

“[T]here’s a meeting in President Obama’s Oval Office. Talk to us about that, Sidney, because Sally Yates was there, Jim Comey was there, John Brennan was there, James Clapper was there briefing President Obama in the Oval Office on the Russia probe. Joe Biden and Susan Rice were there as well. This was January 5, 2017. Walk us through it,” Bartiromo said.

Powell was ready.

“They have the Oval Office meeting on the 5th. Comey admits in his testimony that the FBI are the people that unmasked General Flynn, ‘our people,’ whatever that means,” Powell said.

“And at the meeting on the 5th, Sally Yates was stunned because Obama mentions to her out of the blue about the call and the transcript of the call. She knew nothing about it, because Comey hadn’t briefed DOJ,” Powell said, referring to then-deputy attorney general Yates.

She said top intelligence officials including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan were part of the meeting.

“The whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, Clapper, Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama,” Powell charged about the 6:20 mark.

“So, you think this goes all the way up to the top, to President Obama?” Bartiromo asked.

“Absolutely,” Powell replied.

Powell said any charges from the incident would be under the purview of U.S. Attorney John Durham, who has been investigating the initial months of the investigation into the disproven allegations that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia.

She said that she expects a judge could dismiss the charges against Flynn as soon as Monday.

