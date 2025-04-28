Share
News

Attorney for Prominent Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Reveals 'Big Question Marks' About Her Reported Suicide

 By Bryan Chai  April 28, 2025 at 2:40pm
Share

The attorney for Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, has raised significant doubts about her reported suicide, which occurred on Friday.

Karrie Louden, Giuffre’s lawyer, spoke out days after the 41-year-old’s death, highlighting what she described as “big question marks” surrounding the circumstances.

“We’ve got big question marks over it,” Louden, one of the first people at the home, told The Sun.

“When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘Are you joking?,’” Louden added. “Because there was no signs that that was something she was considering?”

Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most vocal victims, was found dead in Perth, Australia, just weeks after a car accident. Her family initially reported the death as a suicide, citing the toll of lifelong trauma from sexual abuse and trafficking. A pill overdose was given as the official cause of death.

Louden, however, told The Sun that the suicide narrative doesn’t align with Giuffre’s recent demeanor.

(The outlet described that she “appeared to distance herself” from the family’s official narrative regarding suicide.)

“She was in a lot of pain but she was looking forward to things in the future,” Louden said.

“She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that. There were plans that she had for the future,” the lawyer continued.

“I’d spoken to her in the days before,” she added. “I was meant to be up here today, right now, having a meeting with her so we could sort out some of her legal affairs.”

The timing of Giuffre’s death has raised eyebrows, especially given her history with Epstein. As The Daily Best reported, she has been one of “Epstein’s most outspoken abuse survivors.”

Giuffre’s allegations against Epstein and his high-profile associates — perhaps most notably Prince Andrew — made her a target of intense scrutiny.

Related:
Prominent Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Dead by Suicide

She and Prince Andrew settled a defamation lawsuit in 2022.

The Epstein case has long been mired in controversy, with the financier’s 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell officially ruled a suicide but widely questioned.

Giuffre’s death has reignited similar skepticism.

Despite that, Louden stopped short of alleging foul play, though she did call for a thorough investigation.

“I’m a defence lawyer, so I don’t like to speculate about things,” Louden said. “I like beyond reasonable doubt.”

She added: “Until the evidence is in, we’re just, you know, drawing conclusions. Officially, the police told me nothing.”

“They didn’t even confirm that she was dead. That’s how little information the police have provided to me,” Louden said. “This has been a complete shock to all of us.”

Louden also noted that “the police were just very, very vague.”

Giuffre’s family has expressed devastation, noting her lifelong struggle with the trauma of Epstein’s abuse. Her family told People magazine that the weight may have been too much for Giuffre to bear.

The Epstein case has a history of leaving more questions than answers, and this latest tragedy appears to be no different.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Attorney for Prominent Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Reveals 'Big Question Marks' About Her Reported Suicide
Congressman Who's Fighting for His Political Life Introduces 7 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Firefighter-Paramedic Killed After Patient Attacks Him in Ambulance
'60 Minutes' Reporter Rebels Against His Own Company in Surprising On-Air Statement
NFL Superstar Saquon Barkley Schools Critics Slamming Him for Golfing with Trump: 'Not a Hard Concept to Understand'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation