After Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees in August, Jose Manriquez, a seven-year veteran with the Denver Police Department and father of four, reluctantly received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 22.

That week, Manriquez told “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt, he began experiencing body aches and pain in his legs. The following week, the pain grew worse.

Driving home from work one evening, he said, he realized he could no longer feel his feet. He told Earhardt he was unable to feel the gas pedal or the brake and had to call for help.

Sadly, Manriquez’s health has reportedly taken a turn for the worse and his attorney, Randy B. Corporon, provided an update on his condition on Monday. He wrote, “Just hung up with Jose and he has authorized me to share this information. He believes sharing his story is more important than his medical privacy.”

“I am uncertain about exact times but, of course, will get medical records and documentation as we move forward,” Corporon noted.

“I believe it was Friday, while at a doctor’s appointment, that Jose experienced symptoms of a stroke, loss of speech, loss of mental clarity, numbness, unsteadiness, etc. He was hospitalized and kept overnight,” he wrote.

“Testing did NOT verify a stroke but, as a result, instead of being told that he can schedule with a neurologist in 6 months or so, they are scheduling him with a neurologist to be seen tomorrow. We will know the time when they call tomorrow,” he added.

Manriquez did not want this vaccine. However, coerced into choosing between his job and the vaccine, he submitted. When speaking with “Fox & Friends,” Corporon said, “This is a guy who had serious COVID last year and beat it. So, his body was raging with antibodies.”

But natural immunity, which numerous studies have shown is superior to vaccine immunity, isn’t good enough for the authoritarians now in charge of much of the government. In fact, natural immunity is not even allowed into the debate.

Natural immunity or not, no one should be forced to take the COVID vaccine when side effects like this are possible. Medical freedom is key. This has to be a personal decision after an individual has weighed all the pros and cons. No one should have to choose between a job and taking the vaccine.

This is medical tyranny. And it is disgusting that it’s happening in the United States of America.

God bless this poor man and his family.

