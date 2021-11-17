Share
News

Attorneys Back in Courtroom, Rittenhouse Defense Rips Apart Binger for Withholding HD Drone Footage

 By Grant Atkinson  November 17, 2021 at 11:47am
Share

Early on Wednesday, it was reported that the defense team for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse had motioned for a mistrial due to the prosecution’s alleged withholding of important video evidence. When the attorneys entered the courtroom, the defense attacked lead prosecutor Thomas Binger with an accusation.

“I ask the court to consider, the drone footage was turned over by an anonymous person who we supposedly now know who it is … on the first Friday of the jury,” defense lawyer Mark Richards said.

“We were provided a copy of that from Mr. [James] Kraus that was neither in the length or definition clarity that the state had. We did not get the full download that they received until Saturday [or] Sunday of last weekend after all the evidence was closed, and that’s a real problem.”



According to the Chicago Tribune, the prosecution has relied on this drone recording for their case. The prosecution has said it shows Rittenhouse pointing his gun at bystanders before he was threatened, which they feel proves he was the aggressor and was not acting in self-defense.

Trending:
Camera Catches Video Conversion Software 'Handbrake' and 'Format Factory' on Prosecution's Laptop

“The video footage has been at the center of this case,” the defense motion said, according to the Tribune. “The failure to provide the same quality footage in this particular case is intentional and clearly prejudices the defendant.”

In addition, the prosecution has admitted to using edited and/or enhanced video footage as evidence during the trial. Richards said Wednesday this footage should have been inadmissible in court.

Should Judge Schroeder grant a mistrial with prejudice?

“[S]ince doing our research, the specific Amped [software] owners’ manual says that when using AI to enhance photographs or videos, it is for investigative purposes only,” Richards said. “It is not forensically to be used in a court of law and should be labeled as such.”

Senior editor of Human Events Jack Posobiec posted both the high definition footage the state had and the lower quality footage they showed the court on Twitter. He said the HD version proved Rittenhouse did not point his gun at bystanders.

Related:
Video: Man Reportedly Armed with Knife Arrested Outside Rittenhouse Trial

The Tribune reported the motion also points to a previous moment during the trial when Binger seemingly questioned Rittenhouse’s right to remain silent after he was arrested. Judge Bruce Schroeder angrily admonished Binger for that incident.

“I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant’s post-arrest silence,” Schroeder said. “That’s basic law. It’s been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that … I don’t know what you’re up to.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the defense motion is for a mistrial with prejudice. This would mean prosecutors could not refile charges against Rittenhouse.

If Rittenhouse is acquitted of the charges, the motion will be moot. However, Schroeder would have to issue a ruling on the motion if Rittenhouse is found guilty.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
Video: Man Reportedly Armed with Knife Arrested Outside Rittenhouse Trial
Heartland America Suffers: Inland Red States Are Seeing the Highest Levels of Inflation
Matt Gaetz: Rittenhouse Is Not Guilty, I May Offer Him Position as Congressional Intern
Shock Footage in 'Capitol Punishment' Confirms Aftermath of Jan. 6 Was an Elite Psychological Operation Against Patriots
House Votes to Censure AZ Republican Over Parody Video
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.