ATV Accident Left Ozzy Osbourne in Need of Major Surgery, Procedure May Determine the Rest of His Life

 By Jack Davis  June 13, 2022 at 7:31am
Lingering effects from an ATV accident will send Ozzy Osborne into surgery Monday with the outcome uncertain.

On her talk show, “The Talk,” last week, Sharon Osbourne, the singer’s wife, said she was heading to Los Angeles to be with him.

“He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she said, according to Fox News.

She did not disclose details of the surgery.

The December 2003 accident, which took place while Osbourne was riding an ATV on his British estate, left Osbourne with eight broken ribs, a broken vertebra in his back and a broken left collarbone, according to a Rolling Stone report from the time. In 2019, a fall left the former Black Sabbath singer with 15 screws in his spine, according to the U.K. Guardian.

In May, Osbourne talked about his health.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he told an interviewer for the website LouderSound.com.

“I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road,” he said.

As for his overall health, Osbourne replied,  “At f***ing 73, I’ve done pretty well. I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

Osbourne was asked about his sobriety after years of drug and alcohol abuse.

“I take it one day at a time. If I drink, I’ll drink. But I don’t want to drink today. I don’t want to smoke tobacco today. I don’t want to take drugs today. So today’s going to be OK, I suppose. I don’t know about tomorrow,” he said.

In a 2020 interview, Osbourne spoke about his 2019 fall in the shower.

“When I had the fall, it was pitch black,” he told “Good Morning America.” “I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

Osbourne has also revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osbourne mused about life and death.

“It catches up with you in the end. I’ve got no complaints. I’ve had a great career. I had a great time. And I ain’t done yet,” he said then. “If my life ended on a stage, so be it. That’s the place I belong.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
