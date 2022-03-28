Audience Explodes as Trump Drops the F-Bomb on Biden, Kerry

We’re in a situation with Russia and Ukraine where people are worried about an A-bomb being used. It’s enough to get former President Donald Trump to drop the F-bomb.

In a speech in Commerce, Georgia, on Sunday, Trump mocked the priorities of President Joe Biden’s administration — particularly climate czar John Kerry, whose concerns regarding the escalating conflict in Eastern Europe seem to be centered, as Trump noted, on whether “the ocean will rise one one-hundredth of 1 percent over the next 300 f***ing years.”

The F-bomb wasn’t the only vulgarity Trump dropped during the speech, delivered at a rally in support of Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue and senatorial candidate Herschel Walker.

“We have a president that has no idea what the hell he’s doing and has no idea even where he is,” he said.

“The fake news, all those people up there, they’re trying to say he’s acting brilliantly … Ukraine is being bombed to s***!”

But the mother of all swears was reserved for climate czar Kerry, whose response to the Ukrainian crisis has exemplified how deeply the administration has misread the gravity of the situation.

“This is the single most dangerous time for our country in history,” Trump said.

“Far more dangerous than World War I or World War II, and that’s because of the power of nuclear weapons. And yet you have people like John Kerry worrying about the climate. The climate.”

“Here we are, guys threatening us, he’s worried about, the ocean will rise one one-hundredth of 1 percent over the next 300 f***ing years.”

Here’s a video of the full rally; the comments in question start around 1:01:15:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







The woman to the left of Trump certainly seemed energized by the F-bomb.

Called for? It’s difficult not to get infuriated when Kerry makes comments like he did earlier in the month where he minimized the Ukrainian refugee crisis by implying it would pale in comparison with what he claimed was an impending crisis involving “climate refugees.”

“We’re already seeing climate refugees around the world,” Kerry told attendees at the CERAWeek annual energy conference in Houston.

“If you think migration has been a problem in Europe in the Syrian war … wait until you see 100 million people for whom the entire food production capacity has collapsed.”

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry: “We’re already seeing climate refugees around the world. If you think migration has been a problem in Europe in the Syrian war … wait until you see 100 million people for whom the entire food production capacity has collapsed.” #CERAWeek pic.twitter.com/JII1YOHWuR — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2022

Then we have a February interview where Kerry said he was concerned that the Ukrainian invasion would mean “you’re going to lose people’s focus, you’re going to lose, certainly, big country attention” on climate change “because they’re going to be diverted.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on BBC Arabic: The Ukraine Crisis Could Distract the World from the Climate Crisis While Having Massive Emissions Consequences #RussiaUkraineConflict #UkraineRussie #UkraineRussiaCrisis #ClimateCrisis @JohnKerry @ClimateEnvoy pic.twitter.com/nsOC1iZeGm — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 24, 2022

Bad language is less infuriating than bad policy, particularly when that bad policy — a misplaced focus on shifting to green energy as a conflict with Russia threatens the global oil supply — is detrimental to American security.

Yet, watch the establishment media latch on to the asterisked words in the coming days and weeks as if they’re a sign Trump is unable to lead, not the guy who’s thrown American energy security into the ditch by letting carbon ultra-hawks like John Kerry run amok and implement policies that can best be described as Green New Deal Lite.

The media may tsk-tsk this. A lot of Americans, however, might have the same reaction the woman to the left of Trump did. Facing the prospect of the A-bomb, they’re much more comfortable with a few F-bombs — and a president willing to prioritize American security over going green.

