Share
News

Audience Gasps as Joy Behar Crashes to the Ground During 'The View' Entrance

 By Abby Liebing  March 4, 2022 at 10:46am
Share

Joy Behar, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” took a fall during the opening of the show Thursday.

As the hosts filed in during the opening music, the cameras caught Behar falling after she apparently tried to sit in her chair. She landed on the ground.

Behar was fine and got up, laughing with all the hosts.

Trending:
Watch: We Have Biden's 3 Biggest SOTU Gaffes Caught on Tape

“Come on just stop, just stand,” fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg said as the three women helped Behar up.

Once Behar was up, the crowd laughed and clapped, The Hill reported.

“25 years, that has never happened,” Behar said.

“Who do I sue?” she joked.

Do you ever watch 'The View'?

Twitter broke out in response to the fall, many with very harsh criticism against Behar.

Many referred to her remarks about a week earlier, when Behar had complained about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine had messed up her vacation plans to Italy.

“Joy Behar has sparked outrage for an unbelievably tone-deaf remark on the show — where she complained that the war in Ukraine may disrupt her European vacation,” the New York Post reported.

The hosts on “The View” were discussing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, when Behar made her comments about her vacation plans.

“Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded,” co-host Sonny Hostin said, Fox News reported. “And that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Related:
Russia Threatens Military 'Consequences' for 2 More Countries

Behar then added a comment about her Italian travel plans.

“You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic,” she said, the New York Post reported. “And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?’”

These comments received a lot of backlash.

After her fall on camera several days after these comments, many took to Twitter again to keep commenting on Behar.

There has been continued criticism over her comments regarding Ukraine and many voiced that they were glad to see her fall.

Others shared sympathetic remarks, including one about how hazardous daily life is for those in Behar’s age bracket:

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Chicago Police Officers Shot in 'Ambush' Attack, Suspect in Custody
Audience Gasps as Joy Behar Crashes to the Ground During 'The View' Entrance
House of Horrors Discovered on Cartel Killing Field Just Miles from the US Border
Biden Administration Asks Congress to Approve Massive Aid Money for Ukraine
Million-Dollar Bounty Placed on Vladimir Putin
See more...

Conversation