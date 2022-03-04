Audience Gasps as Joy Behar Crashes to the Ground During 'The View' Entrance

Joy Behar, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” took a fall during the opening of the show Thursday.

As the hosts filed in during the opening music, the cameras caught Behar falling after she apparently tried to sit in her chair. She landed on the ground.

Joy Behar suffered a fall during the opening moments of #TheView today. “25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!” pic.twitter.com/XcA7xzaUxZ — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 3, 2022

Behar was fine and got up, laughing with all the hosts.

“Come on just stop, just stand,” fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg said as the three women helped Behar up.

Once Behar was up, the crowd laughed and clapped, The Hill reported.

“25 years, that has never happened,” Behar said.

“Who do I sue?” she joked.

Twitter broke out in response to the fall, many with very harsh criticism against Behar.

Many referred to her remarks about a week earlier, when Behar had complained about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine had messed up her vacation plans to Italy.

“Joy Behar has sparked outrage for an unbelievably tone-deaf remark on the show — where she complained that the war in Ukraine may disrupt her European vacation,” the New York Post reported.

The hosts on “The View” were discussing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, when Behar made her comments about her vacation plans.

“Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded,” co-host Sonny Hostin said, Fox News reported. “And that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Behar then added a comment about her Italian travel plans.

“You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic,” she said, the New York Post reported. “And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?’”

These comments received a lot of backlash.

Joy Behar is elitist trash. https://t.co/LE4X6Qy6kr — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 25, 2022

War sucks and all, but what if Joy Behar can’t vacation to Italy? I mean Ukrainians should really stop getting selfishly blown up. https://t.co/JBmQkxwwz5 — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) February 25, 2022

After her fall on camera several days after these comments, many took to Twitter again to keep commenting on Behar.

There has been continued criticism over her comments regarding Ukraine and many voiced that they were glad to see her fall.

Joy Behar finally took the trip we’ve been waiting for https://t.co/SnLbv2inGA — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) March 3, 2022

The witch fell off her broom. Luckily, she wasn’t hurt and can still go to Italy when all the Ukrainians are dead. Joy Behar suffers dramatic fall on ‘The View,’ face-plants in front of audience https://t.co/XLfNIbl9ph via @nypost — Anthony 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@Antman0528) March 3, 2022

See, KARMA is making her way towards this EVIL woman! https://t.co/f2tXmZmI45 — 🌼SportsFanGirl🌼 (@SportsFanGirl22) March 3, 2022

Others shared sympathetic remarks, including one about how hazardous daily life is for those in Behar’s age bracket:

Could have been worse but thankfully she’s O.K. @JoyVBehar’s fall on the set of #TheView should serve as a reminder that everyday life for seniors has real danger … observe the caution signs with every step.https://t.co/L7vApMWOs0 — 𝙳𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚢 𝙾𝚠𝚎𝚗 𝟷𝟽𝟽𝟼 (@DennyOwen8) March 3, 2022

