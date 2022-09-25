House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t get quite the reception she likely anticipated from the crowd at the Global Citizen music festival on Saturday night. Especially considering the concert took place at Central Park in deep blue New York City.

The Speaker received a round of boos, and a few cheers, during remarks about the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that even climate czar John Kerry admits is a climate bill that has nothing to do with inflation.

The New York Post reported the booing began from the moment Pelosi appeared onstage and continued throughout her brief talk.

As the “boos and cheers continued, several hecklers” were “heard yelling ‘let’s go!’ apparently looking for the evening’s entertainment to resume,” according to the Post.

@JackPosobiec I was at the global citizen festival in Central Park Manhattan, and they brought Nancy Pelosi out and she got heavily booed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MFT77wbWaT — Kyle Tomczak (@ThomasCzakary) September 25, 2022

Pelosi told the audience, “As Speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens.

“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer,” she said. “It will slash carbon pollution by 40 percent by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”

She noted that two of her grandchildren were there with her and she had promised to keep her remarks brief so the music could continue.

Nancy Pelosi got savagely booed last night when she appeared at NYC’s Global Citizen music festival. How unlikeable is Pelosi that not even ultraliberal NYC can stand her? 🤔 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 25, 2022

Her husband, Paul Pelosi, also attended the event. He may be best known for his June DUI arrest, and his uncanny knack for making money in the stock market.

Pelosi, you may recall, was arrested on misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in May after causing a 2-car crash in Napa Valley, California.

Nancy Pelosi, 82, is savagely booed during appearance at NYC’s Global Citizen music festival in Central Park – after schmoozing backstage with A-listers and drunk-driver husband Paul

via https://t.co/iHZdWAFmOp https://t.co/agaI3GutAM — Hell on Heels 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 MAGA (@HellOnHeels2020) September 25, 2022

It’s unclear if the crowd’s negative reception was due to their eagerness to get back to the show, Pelosi’s politics, or both.

Either way, it was not a great moment for the Speaker.

And for it to happen in the liberal bastion of Manhattan was the biggest surprise of all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.