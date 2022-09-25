Parler Share
Commentary

Audience Gives Pelosi Brutal Reception from the Moment She Takes Stage, Doesn't Stop Until She Leaves

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  September 25, 2022 at 10:05am
Parler Share

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t get quite the reception she likely anticipated from the crowd at the Global Citizen music festival on Saturday night. Especially considering the concert took place at Central Park in deep blue New York City.

The Speaker received a round of boos, and a few cheers, during remarks about the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that even climate czar John Kerry admits is a climate bill that has nothing to do with inflation.

The New York Post reported the booing began from the moment Pelosi appeared onstage and continued throughout her brief talk.

As the “boos and cheers continued, several hecklers” were “heard yelling ‘let’s go!’ apparently looking for the evening’s entertainment to resume,” according to the Post.

Trending:
Biden's Leadership So Weak, Trump Offers to Jump in and Help Strike a Peace Deal: 'Entire World Is at Stake'

Pelosi told the audience, “As Speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens.

“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer,” she said. “It will slash carbon pollution by 40 percent by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”

She noted that two of her grandchildren were there with her and she had promised to keep her remarks brief so the music could continue.

Her husband, Paul Pelosi, also attended the event. He may be best known for his June DUI arrest, and his uncanny knack for making money in the stock market.

Pelosi, you may recall, was arrested on misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in May after causing a 2-car crash in Napa Valley, California.

Related:
Boebert Warns Pelosi of What's Coming in 44 Days After Speaker Was Brutally Booed in NYC

It’s unclear if the crowd’s negative reception was due to their eagerness to get back to the show, Pelosi’s politics, or both.

Either way, it was not a great moment for the Speaker.

And for it to happen in the liberal bastion of Manhattan was the biggest surprise of all.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Ex-FBI Official Makes Rogue Statement - Unabomber Had It Better than Jan. 6 Defendants
Is the Obama Foundation Storing Classified Docs Inside a Former Furniture Warehouse? Read This Letter
Pollsters Are Terrified That They're Blowing the Midterms and Giving Democrats False Hope
Trump Posts 1 Key Chart That'll Tell You Everything You Need to Know Going Into 2024
Weaponized DOJ Sends Dozens of Armed Feds to Raid Terrified Pro-Life Family
See more...

Conversation