Audience Roars in Edited Buttigieg Video, But in Reality Not a Single Person Clapped

By Jack Davis
Published February 9, 2020 at 9:31am
It’s not enough that Americans have to deal with fake news as they sort out the latest in politics coming over social media. Now, according to an advocacy group, there is the issue of fake noise as well.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action, which goes by “CPD Action” on Twitter, recently slapped the Democratic presidential campaign of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for adding volumes of applause into a clip of Buttigieg speaking at a CNN town hall.

On Thursday, CPD Action posted two versions of Buttigieg responding to a question related to his age.

“Statistically, we run the risk of being the first generation in American history to actually be worse off economically than our parents if nothing is done to change the trajectory of this,” Buttigieg said in the clip.

“That’s not just a concern for our generation, it’s a concern that calls on us to build an alliance among generations to try to make sure the future really is better than the past.”

The video ends there on the version tweeted by Buttigieg’s campaign team, and raucous applause and cheers fill the screen as it goes to an ad telling viewers when to see the town hall.

One problem for those who cling to the notion of accuracy: The applause did not happen in real life.

Does this seem sleazy to you?

The other version of Buttigieg’s comment shows that there was no madcap cheering to greet the words of the former mayor.

Instead, on a clip taken straight from CNN, Buttigieg had a few more words to say at the point where the video sent out by his campaign cut off. After he spoke without the least bit of cheering in evidence, he finished his answer and later received a smattering of polite applause.

CPD Action and others skewered Buttigieg in several tweets.

CPD Action supports Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the Democratic presidential contest.

In Monday’s Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg appears to have defeated Sanders, with Buttigieg getting 26.2 percent of the state delegate equivalents and Sanders getting 26.1 percent, according to The New York Times.

However, no official winner has been declared.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
