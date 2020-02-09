Audience Roars in Edited Buttigieg Video, But in Reality Not a Single Person Clapped

It’s not enough that Americans have to deal with fake news as they sort out the latest in politics coming over social media. Now, according to an advocacy group, there is the issue of fake noise as well.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action, which goes by “CPD Action” on Twitter, recently slapped the Democratic presidential campaign of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for adding volumes of applause into a clip of Buttigieg speaking at a CNN town hall.

On Thursday, CPD Action posted two versions of Buttigieg responding to a question related to his age.

TRENDING: Report: Former Ukraine Prosecutor Files Complaint Charging Biden - Not Trump - Abused Power

“Statistically, we run the risk of being the first generation in American history to actually be worse off economically than our parents if nothing is done to change the trajectory of this,” Buttigieg said in the clip.

“That’s not just a concern for our generation, it’s a concern that calls on us to build an alliance among generations to try to make sure the future really is better than the past.”

The video ends there on the version tweeted by Buttigieg’s campaign team, and raucous applause and cheers fill the screen as it goes to an ad telling viewers when to see the town hall.

One problem for those who cling to the notion of accuracy: The applause did not happen in real life.

Does this seem sleazy to you? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3437 Votes) 1% (20 Votes)

The other version of Buttigieg’s comment shows that there was no madcap cheering to greet the words of the former mayor.

Instead, on a clip taken straight from CNN, Buttigieg had a few more words to say at the point where the video sent out by his campaign cut off. After he spoke without the least bit of cheering in evidence, he finished his answer and later received a smattering of polite applause.

CPD Action and others skewered Buttigieg in several tweets.

So appropriate. As fake as his victory https://t.co/LSwZIkmHBU — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 7, 2020

RELATED: DNC Chair Proposes Sweeping Changes to Electoral System After Iowa Fiasco

This isn’t just an isolated edit. It’s part of a theme: Faking Black endorsements with the Frederick Douglass Plan. Faking Iowa victory before numbers came. Faking no fossil fuel money pledge. Faking small donations email scam.#SneakyPete will continue this. — CPD Action (@CPDAction) February 7, 2020

Mayor Pete is starting to look like an sleaze, willing you sink low to get ahead…. VIDEO: Buttigieg campaign busted for adding applause to town hall clip https://t.co/tImoQpOSR7 via @realdennislynch — TeamDML (@DMLNewsTeam) February 8, 2020

CPD Action supports Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the Democratic presidential contest.

In Monday’s Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg appears to have defeated Sanders, with Buttigieg getting 26.2 percent of the state delegate equivalents and Sanders getting 26.1 percent, according to The New York Times.

However, no official winner has been declared.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.