We Have the Audio: Damning 2023 Biden Cover-Up Exposed - Stunning Cognitive Collapse Caught on Recording

A political news outlet has published a damning report on former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, complete with a clip from an audio recording of an infamous interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

Axios reported Friday that the recordings indicate Biden “struggled to recall when his son died, when he left office as vice president, what year Donald Trump was elected or why he had classified documents he shouldn’t have had.”

The report said, the recording captured “long, uncomfortable pauses” and instances of Biden “occasionally slurring words and muttering.”

The news outlet observed that the contents “shed light on why his White House refused to release the recordings last year, as questions mounted about his mental acuity.”

The Hur interview came about during an investigation into Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, after investigators reported finding multiple such documents in Biden’s offices and even stored in his garage.

Hur interviewed Biden on Oct. 8 and 9, 2023, and later testified to the House Judiciary Committee that “My team and I … identified evidence that the president willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency, when he was a private citizen.”

However, Hur ultimately opted not to prosecute Biden, because “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

That comment was widely reported, even in the liberal legacy media, but Biden’s team successfully — at least, for another month — squashed objections to his plan to run for re-election.

Special Counsel Hur on Capitol Hill: “My team and I conducted a thorough, independent investigation. We identified evidence that the president willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.” pic.twitter.com/96kEJJGVMY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2024

Axios published a short clip of the interview on YouTube, which can be heard below:







Throughout Biden’s presidency, and even during his 2020 campaign, conservative news outlets had raised questions about Biden’s cognitive competence, which appeared to grow steadily worse in the latter years of his term.

Left-leaning mainstream media outlets, however, persisted in discounting the rumors of Biden’s mental decline, parroting White House excuses calling the reports “cheap fakes” concocted by hostile conservatives.

In recent weeks, however, media outlets have been publishing stories that reveal details about Biden’s cognitive struggles and how White House staffers helped conceal them.

CNN’s Jake Tapper even has a new book coming out, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” which reportedly provides details on the situation.

Ironically, Tapper himself was one of those who ran interference for Biden, insisting that negative reports about his declining mental capacity were “mostly based on observations of Republicans.”

