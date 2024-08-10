If you’ve been on political social media since Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, you’ve doubtlessly seen a few liberal friends reposting some stuff from Republicans for Harris.

Speedily and bluntly put, Republicans for Harris is to 2024 what the Lincoln Project was to 2020: What appears to be a loose group of anti-Trump “Republicans” going around about how great the Democratic candidate is.

Never mind that this “loose group” is anything but, just like the Lincoln Project, and never mind that Republicans for Harris has actually managed to somehow beat the Lincoln Project in idiotic messaging:

Welcome to Arizona! The Land of Defeating Trump. pic.twitter.com/0Hyjjl23WH — Republicans for Harris (@RepsForHarris) August 9, 2024

We are Republicans. We’re proud to support Kamala Harris because Donald Trump is dangerous, deranged, and weird. And we’re sharing stories from Republicans across the country about why they support Kamala. — Republicans for Harris (@RepsForHarris) August 10, 2024

We love John McCain. And we’re voting for Kamala Harris. #RepublicansForHarris https://t.co/NrAjjvII8u — Republicans for Harris (@RepsForHarris) August 10, 2024

Will Kamala Harris win? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (34 Votes) No: 96% (925 Votes)

Right. Never mind all that rubbish. Because, if leaked audio obtained by a conservative publication is accurate, Republicans for Trump isn’t even the product of Republicans.

And I don’t just mean that it’s a bunch of RINOs. I mean that, if this is true, Republicans for Trump is the brainchild of Kamala-ites.

On Friday, the Maine Wire — a local right-wing outlet — published undercover audio of a discussion between a “citizen journalist” and Peter Mills, the former executive director of the Maine Turnpike Authority and the brother of the state’s Democrat governor, Janet Mills.

In a discussion with the undercover operative, who was posing by someone under the pseudonym “Tim Dillon,” Mills — a registered Democrat and one of the “top faces” of the group, according to the publication — sought to join it. Mills pointed him toward Amy Cookson, one of Kamala’s campaign staffers.

The former Planned Parenthood operative had an email address that ended in “@kamalaharris.com.”

“I think she’s a paid worker,” Mills said.

“I think that’s her job here is to find – she’s looking – she has an organization called Republicans for Harris.”

More than that, he went on to say that she was “the main representative of that group.”

“I think it’s a national structure that’s being organized by, obviously, by the Harris campaign,” he said.



“They’re really, really, very anxious to find some Second District Republicans who can say, well, I’ve had enough of this Trump guy, and I’ll probably stay a Republican, but I can’t vote for him,” Mills continued, referencing people from the northern Maine congressional district.

“You know, words of that effect, it would be very influential.”

Furthermore, an email from Cookson noting their media successes in the Maine market proved that, “at least in Maine, the ‘Republicans for Harris’ group appears to be comprised of paid-lobbyists, registered Democrats, and a Republican ex-politician known mostly for his criticisms of other Republicans.”

This included unaffiliated lobbyist Tony Payne and former state Sen. Roger Katz, who is a Republican but was a vocal critic of Maine’s former Republican governor, Paul LePage.

Now, it’s not clear whether what Mills says is true, either in Maine or throughout the entire organization. It certainly seems that way from the evidence collected, however — and this Democrat insider seems to say that Republicans for Harris is, in effect, an astroturfed scam.

The only Republicans in it are those who have long since left the party’s mainstream, and they aren’t the motive organizing force. Which, say what you will about the Lincoln Project, but at least those people didn’t have email addresses ending in “@joebiden.com,” to the best of my knowledge. Not the case here.

Like much of the rest of the groundswell for Kamala since she was handed the nomination by her predecessor without winning a single vote in the primaries, therefore, this is completely manufactured. Quelle surprise. Don’t expect the mainstream media to follow up on this, either; they’re too busy shilling for Harris-Walz at the moment.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.