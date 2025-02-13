Audio of Titan Submersible's Apparent Final Moments Released by NOAA

The Titan submersible’s final moments echoed for hundreds of miles across the floor of the Atlantic Ocean, according to a new recording.

The Coast Guard’s Titan Marine Board of Investigation released an audio recording made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration about 900 miles from where the Titan imploded on June 18, 2023, as it was diving to the wreck of the Titanic, according to Fox News.

All aboard were killed in the disaster.

The audio was posted on X.

The audio from the moored recording device began with nothing but static.

About 10 seconds into the recording, a rolling, booming sound was heard, which is believed to be the sound of the Titan imploding.

The sound echoed for a few seconds, then the audio resumed the same static it had been recording before the sound of the implosion.

As noted by BBC, during a September hearing, it was revealed that about an hour after Titan made its descent, a message to the Polar Prince, its support ship, said, “all good here.”

About half an hour later, the last message from the Titan was received while it was 3,346 meters below the surface.

The message sent six seconds before communication was lost for good said, “dropped two wts.”

Dropping weights was a tactic that could be used to reach the surface, which has led to claims the crew was trying to end the mission and get to the surface because crew members knew there was a problem with the submersible.

Seconds after that message, the support ship “pinged” the Titan. After that, it lost track of the submersible.

In that time, experts believe a catastrophic implosion crushed the hull, scattering pieces of the Titan and its passengers across the ocean floor.

During the inquiry, one witness who said he knew Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, the company that operated the Titan, said the accident grew from Rush’s risk-taking behavior.

“The definition of an accident is something that happened unexpectedly and by sheer chance,” said Karl Stanley, a friend of Rush, according to a video clip posted to YouTube.

“There was nothing unexpected about this. This was expected by everybody that had access to a little bit of information.”

“And I think that, if it wasn’t an accident, it then has to be some degree of crime. And if it’s a crime, I think to truly understand it, you need to understand the criminal’s motive.

“And I think the entire reason this whole operation started was Stockton had a desire to leave his mark on history,” Stanley said.

Two of Rush’s ancestors signed the Declaration of Independence, according to the New York Post.

“He knew that eventually it was going to end like this, and he wasn’t going to be held accountable. But he was going to be the most famous of all his famous relatives,” Stanley said.

