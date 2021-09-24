Share
News
A stack of ballots is in the process of being counted at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections office on Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
A stack of ballots is in the process of being counted at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections office on Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. (Jessica McGowan / Getty Images)

Auditors Say 23,344 Mail-in Ballots Were Sent to the Wrong Address But Were Completed and Counted Anyway

 By Cameron Arcand  September 24, 2021 at 4:16pm
Share

On Friday, the findings of the audit conducted by the Arizona state Senate investigating the results of the 2020 presidential election were revealed.

CEO Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm commissioned by Senate Republicans to assist in conducting the audit, noted that 23,344 mail-in ballots were reportedly sent to the wrong person in his presentation during the Livestream of the Arizona election audit results.

The slideshow detailed that those ballots sent to a different address in Maricopa County revealed “no one with the same last name shows as living at the address.”



In addition, Cyber Ninjas alleged, “2,382 voters voted in person even though they show … as having moved out of Maricopa County.”

Trending:
Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

The group’s data also showed that another 2,081 voters who moved out of state in the month prior to the election were given a “full ballot” with local and state level races as opposed to just the option to vote in the presidential election.

The months-long contentious audit has left Americans curious about the results, although the overall results presented by Cyber Ninjas confirmed that President Joe Biden won the state of Arizona.

However, the audit reportedly revealed numerous disparities and security issues in the election system. Arizona Republicans will likely continue to push for election integrity measures following the results of the audit being announced.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Auditors Say 23,344 Mail-in Ballots Were Sent to the Wrong Address But Were Completed and Counted Anyway
Watch: Meghan Markle, de Blasio, Prince Harry Caught Unmasking for Elite Photo Op
Breaking: VP Harris Victory Lap on 'The View' Falls Apart as COVID Explodes on Set
'Good Luck and Be Careful': Infuriating Report Shows Facebook's Role in Texas Border Emergency
Russian Hackers Compromise Heartland Company Covered Under Biden's 'Off Limits' List for Putin
See more...

Conversation