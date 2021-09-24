Auditors Say 23,344 Mail-in Ballots Were Sent to the Wrong Address But Were Completed and Counted Anyway

On Friday, the findings of the audit conducted by the Arizona state Senate investigating the results of the 2020 presidential election were revealed.

CEO Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm commissioned by Senate Republicans to assist in conducting the audit, noted that 23,344 mail-in ballots were reportedly sent to the wrong person in his presentation during the Livestream of the Arizona election audit results.

The slideshow detailed that those ballots sent to a different address in Maricopa County revealed “no one with the same last name shows as living at the address.”







In addition, Cyber Ninjas alleged, “2,382 voters voted in person even though they show … as having moved out of Maricopa County.”

The group’s data also showed that another 2,081 voters who moved out of state in the month prior to the election were given a “full ballot” with local and state level races as opposed to just the option to vote in the presidential election.

The months-long contentious audit has left Americans curious about the results, although the overall results presented by Cyber Ninjas confirmed that President Joe Biden won the state of Arizona.

However, the audit reportedly revealed numerous disparities and security issues in the election system. Arizona Republicans will likely continue to push for election integrity measures following the results of the audit being announced.

