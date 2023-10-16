Austin: My 1 Question for Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Oct. 7, innocent Israelis have faced torture, rape, murder and other crimes more terrible than any moral person could conjure.

In spite of this, I’ve seen many liberals on social media excuse or even defend the terrorists’ horrific actions. They claim, among other things, that the Muslim-majority Palestinian people face oppression under their supposed Jewish occupiers.

For those out there making this argument on social media right now, I have one question: Where were you when the Uyghur Muslims faced genocide in China?

You claim to care about the Muslim people, but when drone footage of Chinese Communist Party officials herding Muslims into cattle cars went viral a few years ago, you were nowhere to be found.

Someone just leaked drone footage of CCP authorities loading Uyghurs onto trains, presumably to transport them to reeducation camps. Look familar? pic.twitter.com/zfmEvpObMX — New Liberals 🌐🇺🇦 (@CNLiberalism) July 15, 2020

There were no marches in the streets. There were no widespread anti-CCP protests. There were no viral left-wing hashtags.

Where were you?

The conservatives were there.

Our news outlets covered these crimes against humanity for weeks on end.

Our politicians across the world led campaigns to acknowledge the genocide was happening.

We were there to condemn the rounding up of Uyghurs on train cars. We were there to condemn the rape of their women, the re-education of their children and the forced sterilization of their people.

We condemned Muslim genocide and still do.

But where were you?

When you and your party have something to gain politically, you show up.

When a narrative can be manipulated and obfuscated to fit your false vision of the world, then you have something to say.

When a group of Muslims can be described as the innocent victims of a Westernized, capitalistic government, you’re quick to jump to your keyboard, even if those Muslims happen to support the beheading of babies and raping of women.

But when peaceful Muslims faced genocide at the hands of a communist government — a system that looks an awful lot like the one some Democrats in the U.S. want to implement — you’re nowhere to be found.

The Israel-Hamas conflict is far from the only example of this.

To every black-square-posting, #BLM-typing keyboard warrior out there, where have you been?

When Jacob Blake’s alleged sexual assault victim called police to the scene, and when they shot him as he grabbed for a knife, you were there to blame “white supremacy.”

When Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire on police and she got caught in the crossfire, you were there to cry “racism.”

You were there when Democrats had something to gain politically in their so-called fight against injustice, but where were you after the dust had settled?

Where were you when black Americans’ deaths from violent crime skyrocketed after your hashtags successfully drove police out of black communities?

Where were you when black-owned businesses and black people’s lives were being destroyed by some of the most violent race riots we had ever seen?

Where were you when we found out BLM’s leaders had exploited the deaths of black people to enrich themselves?

We were there. We condemned evil even when it wasn’t politically convenient to do so.

But where were you?

You called us Nazis for opposing groups like BLM.

Now, you’re openly supporting people who proudly wave Nazi flags.

It’s clear: To you, the only black lives that matter, the only Muslim lives that matter, are those that can be used to get likes on social media and votes for Democrats.

