Austin Metcalf's Donation Fund Has Finally Surpassed Suspected Killer Karmelo Anthony's

In a small but meaningful victory, Austin Metcalf’s family has finally out-raised the donation fund of his alleged murderer, Karmelo Anthony.

Austin’s GoFundMe, set up by his father Jeff Metcalf, has raised over $512,000 to support the grieving family. The 17-year-old was tragically stabbed at a Texas track meet on April 2.

Anthony, the 17-year-old accused of Austin’s murder, has raised $506,000 through his GiveSendGo campaign. To put it bluntly, this staggering sum for an alleged killer is a mockery and a disgrace.

It’s still insane and a sad commentary on the state of our society that Anthony has raised a half million dollars. What kind of twisted morality supports a suspected murderer over a victim? Oh, right, Anthony is black and Metcalf is white, so clearly the collective leftist narrative needs to swing a certain way.

Even if you’re able to perform the mental gymnastics to believe that Anthony is somehow the victim here, there are still plenty of questions about how he’s using those funds, but that’s a different rant for a different day.

Austin’s fund, “Honoring Austin Metcalf: Help His Family Heal,” highlights the bright future the teen athlete had. He was a football team MVP with a 4.0 GPA, a leader taken too soon.

Jeff Metcalf shared his heartbreak: “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

The funds will help the family navigate their loss, though — obviously — no amount of money can erase the pain of losing a child.

Anthony’s fund, “Help Karmelo Official Fund,” claims to support his family’s needs, including relocation due to threats. That’s not right, no matter how the legal process plays out, but at least the Anthony family can just pick up and move.

Metcalf has no such luxury when it comes to his future.

The most infuriating aspect of this is that this whole thing seems incredibly cut-and-dried

Anthony allegedly stabbed Austin in the chest during a verbal dispute at the track meet. Witnesses saw him pull a knife, leading to Austin’s death from blood loss, as reported by KDFW.

The part that all of Anthony’s supporters seem to gloss over? He admitted to the act, saying, “I’m not alleged. I did it,” according to an arrest report.

Yet his fund has garnered over $500,000, a sickening show of misplaced sympathy in a world that’s gone mad, seeing race in situations where it’s not.

Anthony asked police officers whether his actions could be considered self-defense, but this situation should never have escalated beyond a fist fight.

SAY HIS NAME: AUSTIN METCALF – MVP Frisco Memorial High School Football

– National Honors Society

– Near perfect GPA The Texan (17) was fatally st*bbed in the chest by Karmelo Anthony (17) at a Texas track meet. Legacy media would call this a hate crime if races were reversed. pic.twitter.com/OgSXNzT62R — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 3, 2025

Despite the fact that Anthony brought a knife to a track meet, a judge saw fit to reduce his bond from $1 million to $250,000 on April 14, allowing his release to house arrest. This sort of leniency only fuels outrage over his fundraising success.

Anthony’s seeming lack of contrition doesn’t help.

Austin Metcalf’s family shouldn’t have had to fight to out-raise a murderer. This should not have taken as long as it did — justice demands more from our society.

The $512,000 raised for Austin’s family is a minor positive in a sea of grief. It does nothing to soothe the pain or bring true justice, but it’s a start.

It’s a testament to Austin’s legacy that his fund has surpassed Anthony’s. His community clearly values his life over the narrative of his killer.

Still, the fact that Anthony’s fund even exists is a stain on our moral fabric. Supporting an accused murderer over a victim’s family is indefensible.

The Metcalfs deserve every penny and more for their loss. Their son’s memory as a talented, driven young man should be the focus, not Anthony’s excuses.

This fundraising milestone is a small step toward justice. But it’s a stark reminder of how far we have to go when an apparent killer can raise half a million dollars because racism has been monetized.

Austin Metcalf’s family deserves support, not competition with an alleged murderer’s fund.

Society simply must do better.

