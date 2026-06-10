Austin Metcalf's Father Pounds Table and Unleashes on Karmelo Anthony in Courtroom: 'Don't Look Down'

Convicted killer Karmel Anthony refused to look the family of his victim in the eye as they read their victim impact statements in court on Tuesday.

Anthony was found guilty of the April 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet. The 17-year-old killer was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to CBS.

Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father, raged at Anthony as his son’s murderer refused to look up at him.

“We were robbed, don’t look down, of all of these things,” Metcalf said, according to a social media post from the Daily Mail’s MaryAnn Martinez.

Austin Metcalf’s dad, Jeff, just unloaded on Karmelo Anthony.

“We were robbed, don’t look down, of all of these things.”

“I said from day one, this was never about race, please don’t politicize it. But what did you choose to do, both. It’s about right and wrong. We’re all humans.… — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 10, 2026

“I said from day one, this was never about race, please don’t politicize it. But what did you choose to do, both. It’s about right and wrong. We’re all humans. We all bleed the same color.,” he said.

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“You’re free to make choices all you want, but you’re not free from those consequences. You will face those consequences starting today,” he said.

Metcalf lifted the lid on the emotions within him.

Hunter Metcalf asked Karmelo Anthony to look at him during this victim impact statement.

“If you could just look me in the eye while I speak, I would really respect that,” Hunter said.

Karmelo looked down the entire time Austin spoke. — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 10, 2026

“’People think that grief is sadness but it’s not. IT”S RAGE!!! (slamming his hands on the table.) Pure unfiltered rage,’ he shouts,” Martinez posted.

“You failed your parents, your failed yourself and you failed society, You don’t belong in this community,” Martinez quoted Metcalf as saying, “You’re going to prison, You can’t even look me in the eyes right now but you can stab my f—ing son in the heart.”

Metcalf addressed the race card played by Anthony’s defense from the moment of the killer’s arrest.

“The public response sickens me, especially when a gag order doesn’t allow me to defend my son,” Metcalf said, according to a post from Brooke Taylor of Fox News. “This was never about race or politics, but what you did was to choose to make it about both.”

On the issue of race, Austin Metcalf’s father said this during his victim impact statement: “The public response sickens me, especially when a gag order doesn’t allow me to defend my son” “This was never about race or politics, but what you did was to choose to make it about… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) June 10, 2026

Hunter Metcalf asked Anthony to look at him , Martinez posted.

“If you could just look me in the eye while I speak, I would really respect that,” the victim’s twin brother said.

Anthony did not raise his head.

“My son’s death destroyed the person I used to be,” Jeff Metcalf also said, according to WFAA-TV.. “He does not exist anymore.”

Metcalf glared at Anthony as he passed him after reading his statement.

stared at his son’s killer the entire time he walked by, passing two feet from Anthony.

Anthony raised his head slightly as Meghan Metcalf, Austin Metcalf’s mother, spoke.

“He didn’t just die,” she said. “He was taken from us.”

You should feel lucky you got 35 years because I’ve been given a life sentence without my son,” she said,

She then stalked past Anthony.

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