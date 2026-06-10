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A judge strikes with his gavel in a courtroom.
A judge strikes with his gavel in a courtroom. (gorodenkoff / Getty Images)

Austin Metcalf's Father Pounds Table and Unleashes on Karmelo Anthony in Courtroom: 'Don't Look Down'

 By Jack Davis  June 10, 2026 at 9:02am
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Convicted killer Karmel Anthony refused to look the family of his victim in the eye as they read their victim impact statements in court on Tuesday.

Anthony was found guilty of the April 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet. The 17-year-old killer was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to CBS.

Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father, raged at Anthony as his son’s murderer refused to look up at him.

“We were robbed, don’t look down, of all of these things,” Metcalf said, according to a social media post from the Daily Mail’s MaryAnn Martinez.

“I said from day one, this was never about race, please don’t politicize it. But what did you choose to do, both. It’s about right and wrong. We’re all humans. We all bleed the same color.,” he said.

Is 35 years in prison a fair sentence for Karmelo Anthony?

“You’re free to make choices all you want, but you’re not free from those consequences. You will face those consequences starting today,” he said.

Metcalf lifted the lid on the emotions within him.

“’People think that grief is sadness but it’s not. IT”S RAGE!!! (slamming his hands on the table.) Pure unfiltered rage,’ he shouts,” Martinez posted.

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“You failed your parents, your failed yourself and you failed society, You don’t belong in this community,” Martinez quoted Metcalf as saying, “You’re going to prison, You can’t even look me in the eyes right now but you can stab my f—ing son in the heart.”

Metcalf addressed the race card played by Anthony’s defense from the moment of the killer’s arrest.

“The public response sickens me, especially when a gag order doesn’t allow me to defend my son,”  Metcalf said, according to a post from Brooke Taylor of Fox News.  “This was never about race or politics, but what you did was to choose to make it about both.”

Hunter Metcalf asked Anthony to look at him , Martinez posted.

“If you could just look me in the eye while I speak, I would really respect that,” the victim’s twin brother said.

Anthony did not raise his head.

“My son’s death destroyed the person I used to be,” Jeff Metcalf also said, according to WFAA-TV.. “He does not exist anymore.”

Metcalf glared at Anthony as he passed him after reading his statement.

stared at his son’s killer the entire time he walked by, passing two feet from Anthony.

Anthony raised his head slightly as Meghan Metcalf, Austin Metcalf’s mother, spoke.

“He didn’t just die,” she said. “He was taken from us.”

You should feel lucky you got 35 years because I’ve been given a life sentence without my son,” she said,

She then stalked past Anthony.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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