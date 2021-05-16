Austin: If Twitter Bans 'Incitement to Violence,' Why Are They Allowing Praise for Anti-Jewish Terrorism?

Prominent, verified accounts on Twitter are praising the terrorist attacks currently targeting Israel.

It appears that executives at the social media company couldn’t care less.

Palestinians are awake and determined. They must continue this path. One can only talk with the language of power with these criminals. They must increase their strength, stand strong, confront the enemy, and force them to stop their crimes. #FreePalestine — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 11, 2021

“Palestinians are awake and determined. They must continue this path. One can only talk with the language of power with these criminals. They must increase their strength, stand strong, confront the enemy, and force them to stop their crimes. #FreePalestine,” Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote on Tuesday.

Iran is a known funder of Palestinian terrorist organizations.

They kicked Donald Trump off of Twitter. Meanwhile, the leader of Hamas is on this platform celebrating “the bombing of Tel Aviv.” pic.twitter.com/GSnoQwdIJr — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2021

“The bombing of Tel Aviv and the oil pipeline facility between Ashkelon and Eilat. God is great and glory is to God alone,” Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh wrote.

Twitter removed this tweet, among others, from Haniyeh’s feed, according to The Daily Caller.

However, Haniyeh’s punishment for repeatedly praising rocket attacks targeting innocent civilians was merely to be locked out of his account for 12 hours.

Only a few months earlier, then-President Donald Trump was permanently banned from the platform for what Twitter described as “incitement of violence.”

However, the argument Twitter made at the time to ban Trump was incredibly suspect, to say the least.

According to a blog post the company published to defend their decision to ban the sitting president from their platform, Twitter claimed Trump’s rhetoric had incited the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter wrote.

The company then offered two examples of this supposed “incitement to violence.”

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Nothing in either of these tweets suggests Trump wanted rioters to storm the Capitol. Nothing whatsoever.

Regardless, these tweets were deemed to be so bad that Trump had to be permanently banned from the platform, whereas the above terrorist sympathizers were, at most, given a slap on the wrist.

Trump’s rhetoric around Jan. 6 can fairly be described as reckless.

After all, while there may have been numerous small, localized instances of voter fraud in the 2020 election, there was never any evidence to support the assertion that the election was stolen

Nevertheless, while reckless, nothing he said even comes close to as egregious as the messages Twitter has allowed these terrorist sympathizers to post on their platform.

Which is worse: suggesting an election was stolen or cheering on a barrage of missiles meant to eradicate thousands of Jews?

These recent terrorist attacks against Israel have made one thing evident.

Twitter is more concerned over forwarding its own political agenda than stopping violent terrorism.

