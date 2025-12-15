Share
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media Sunday December 14, 2025 in Canberra, Australia, after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's world-famous Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media Sunday December 14, 2025 in Canberra, Australia, after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's world-famous Bondi Beach, killing 15 people. (Hilary Wardhaugh / Getty Images)

Australian Prime Minister Sparks Uproar with 'Right-Wing Extremism' Comments in Wake of Islamic Terror Attack

 By Michael Schwarz  December 15, 2025 at 2:16pm
Globalist elites rely on a predictable lexicon.

Evidently, the demons who possess their souls have limited vocabularies.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inexplicably yet predictably mentioned “right-wing extremist groups” in connection with Sunday’s massacre at Australia’s Bondi Beach by a pair of Islamic militants, prompting outrage from X users who saw through the prime minister’s tactics.

According to the BBC, 15 people have died in the mass shooting, which targeted a Hanukkah celebration.

Albanese made his bizarre — yet likely calculated — comment at a press conference Sunday. Speaking to reporters, the prime minister referred to the Australian Security Intelligence Organization.

“The Director-General of ASIO has warned about a range of threats,” Albanese said, “be it anti-Semitism, the rise of right-wing extremist groups as well. And we continue to work closely with our security agencies.”

Meanwhile, X users, including Australians, excoriated the prime minister.

Albanese, of course, did not blame Sunday’s massacre on right-wing extremism.

Nor, however, did he refuse an opportunity to mention it in a context where it had no relevance.

If, for instance, he wanted to note a range of threats on ASIO’s radar, he might have mentioned Islamic terrorism. That one certainly seems relevant.

Instead, the globalist head of a nation that in 1996 effectively disarmed its citizens through sweeping gun confiscation — a man who, in 2023, sat and listened while then-Vice President Kamala Harris praised that tyrannical action — just happened to mention “right-wing extremist groups.”

Apparently, “Nazis” and “white supremacists” were unavailable for blame.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




