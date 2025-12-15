Australian Prime Minister Sparks Uproar with 'Right-Wing Extremism' Comments in Wake of Islamic Terror Attack

Globalist elites rely on a predictable lexicon.

Evidently, the demons who possess their souls have limited vocabularies.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inexplicably yet predictably mentioned “right-wing extremist groups” in connection with Sunday’s massacre at Australia’s Bondi Beach by a pair of Islamic militants, prompting outrage from X users who saw through the prime minister’s tactics.

According to the BBC, 15 people have died in the mass shooting, which targeted a Hanukkah celebration.

Albanese made his bizarre — yet likely calculated — comment at a press conference Sunday. Speaking to reporters, the prime minister referred to the Australian Security Intelligence Organization.

“The Director-General of ASIO has warned about a range of threats,” Albanese said, “be it anti-Semitism, the rise of right-wing extremist groups as well. And we continue to work closely with our security agencies.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he takes ASIO’s advice very seriously, whether it relates to the threat of antisemitism and “right-wing extremist groups.” pic.twitter.com/ssl65pRSA8 — Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) December 15, 2025

Meanwhile, X users, including Australians, excoriated the prime minister.

Could not bring himself to mention Islamic extremism but throws in the far right. We have a gutless man as our leader, nothing will change & we are all been thrown to the wolves 🙄 — AussieGuy 🇦🇺 (@BryanInAlice) December 15, 2025

Bro just couldn’t help himself, had to say right wing extremists to hide the fact that he is importing thousands upon thousands of immigrants who hate Jews. — Dimi (@DimiMAFC) December 15, 2025

Right wing extremist groups as you put it have not gone out to a mass shooting in the name of Jihad! These were radical Islamist extremists that shot 15 law abiding peaceful citizens. Let’s concentrate on that! — Audrey (@AudreyTay31079) December 15, 2025

Leave it to Albo to create a false equivalence between Muslim terrorism and people who are sick and tired of it. — Hilltop Jennifer (@hilltopjennifer) December 15, 2025

Albanese, of course, did not blame Sunday’s massacre on right-wing extremism.

Nor, however, did he refuse an opportunity to mention it in a context where it had no relevance.

If, for instance, he wanted to note a range of threats on ASIO’s radar, he might have mentioned Islamic terrorism. That one certainly seems relevant.

Instead, the globalist head of a nation that in 1996 effectively disarmed its citizens through sweeping gun confiscation — a man who, in 2023, sat and listened while then-Vice President Kamala Harris praised that tyrannical action — just happened to mention “right-wing extremist groups.”

Apparently, “Nazis” and “white supremacists” were unavailable for blame.

