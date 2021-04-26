Login
Australian TV Host Calls Out Biden: He Seems 'Determined to Weaken America’s Standing'

President Joe Biden makes remarks in response to the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Cross Hall of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.Doug Mills - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden makes remarks in response to the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Cross Hall of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 26, 2021 at 2:49pm
An Australian journalist is making waves for criticizing President Joe Biden and his approach to international affairs.

Sky News’ James Morrow slammed the American leader during his monologue on Anzac Day, the Australian equivalent of Veteran’s Day.

“Today is Anzac Day, when we commemorate all those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms and fighting very often side by side with soldiers from the United States,” Morrow said on Sunday.

“Which is why today, it is so depressing to look at what is happening to the U.S. under Joe Biden, who seems, for whatever reason, determined to weaken America’s standing, her military, and emboldening her and our enemies, making a mockery of a century’s worth of shared sacrifice,” he added.

Morrow specifically targeted the Biden administration’s agenda on climate change, calling it a “push” that angers American allies.

“The Biden administration’s push to ‘go green’ and force its friends and allies like Australia to do the same, even as China is allowed to keep emitting and growing willy-nilly, is also going to weaken America’s ability to project power around the world,” he said.

“And that’s bad news for all of us.”

He then doubled down on how the Democratic president is making the military look weaker than it actually is.

“Now, as enemies circle, Biden is also proposing making cuts in real terms to America’s national defense budget, and yet the biggest so-called improvements to the U.S. military under Biden have involved, yes, making sure that the Special Operations Command has a chief of diversity, though even that blew up like a Wile E. Coyote booby trap when it was revealed that the new inclusion czar spent his spare time comparing [Former President Donald] Trump to Hitler on Twitter,” he said.

Morrow ended his monologue on a note of cautious optimism, hinting his concern that Biden will make history repeat itself.

“As we honor the sacrifices of the Anzac Day fallen, let us hope that Biden learns this lesson to avoid more such sacrifices in the future,” he said.

Morrow offers a unique international perspective that is often not heard in the American media, as most coverage that Americans consume comes from within.

He makes an important point that although Biden is supposed to be a seasoned politician, his recent actions and policy stances do not strengthen the United States’ standing as a world leader.

When countries like China are becoming increasingly powerful, American leaders need to listen to people like Morrow who are seeing the broader picture of where the United States is headed.

America tends to only listen to itself on the issues, but Morrow offered a refreshing outsider’s point of view on the current state of affairs.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

