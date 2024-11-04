Share
Author Arrested for Viciously Beating a Trump Supporter at a Grocery Store: Police

 By Jack Davis  November 4, 2024 at 8:38am
The perils of being a Trump supporter were illustrated last week in a small upstate New York community when a backer of former President Donald Trump was attacked in a grocery store.

Political violence hit the village of Bath on Friday morning when police were called to the local Tops Friendly Markets, Bath police posted on Facebook.

Robert Yott, 60, of Bath confronted a person he did not know while in the store.

Yott was “aggressive over the fact that the stranger was wearing a Trump 2024 hat,” police posted.

The suspect allegedly “punched the victim in the mouth and head several times, causing the victim’s teeth to be broken and mouth bloody,” police wrote.

Yott “was not known to the victim and this appears to be a random act of violence,” police posted.

Yott was charged with “one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor,” police wrote.

The Wellsville Sun said Yott has written two military history books.

As noted by Fox News, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat can trigger problems for the wearers.

In September, the Arizona Cardinals eventually apologized to a woman who was told she had to remove her MAGA hat to enter the stadium.

Suspicious Man Who 'Smelled Like Fuel' Arrested at Capitol

Arizona native and Cardinals season ticket holder Susan Rosener and her husband were on their way to their seats when a stadium staffer said she had to remove her hat.

More recently,  San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa took the opportunity of a teammate’s post-game interview to display a quick non-verbal message to fans as he appeared and pointed to his white and gold MAGA hat before walking away.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a California Democrat, then posted on X that as punishment for the gesture, he wanted the team to trade Bosa.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
