Author Arrested for Viciously Beating a Trump Supporter at a Grocery Store: Police

The perils of being a Trump supporter were illustrated last week in a small upstate New York community when a backer of former President Donald Trump was attacked in a grocery store.

Political violence hit the village of Bath on Friday morning when police were called to the local Tops Friendly Markets, Bath police posted on Facebook.

Robert Yott, 60, of Bath confronted a person he did not know while in the store.

Yott was “aggressive over the fact that the stranger was wearing a Trump 2024 hat,” police posted.

I have had enough of the party of peace’s random acts of violence. I just ordered 3 MAGA hats. FAFO “Mr. Yott punched the victim in the mouth and head several times, causing the victim’s teeth to be broken and mouth bloody”.https://t.co/87YGjYZLBc — IronAndSparkles (@PawnBonneyLake) November 2, 2024

The suspect allegedly “punched the victim in the mouth and head several times, causing the victim’s teeth to be broken and mouth bloody,” police wrote.

Yott “was not known to the victim and this appears to be a random act of violence,” police posted.

Yott was charged with “one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor,” police wrote.

Robert Yott of NY, of course, is charged with beating up another man in a grocery because the man wore a MAGA hat. Yep, Dems, the peaceful party. Not. To me,this is the real issue: Republicans don’t fight back. To hell with that. That’s partially the reason we’re in the crap now. — Old Veteran (@bevil35538) November 4, 2024

The Wellsville Sun said Yott has written two military history books.

As noted by Fox News, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat can trigger problems for the wearers.

In September, the Arizona Cardinals eventually apologized to a woman who was told she had to remove her MAGA hat to enter the stadium.

Arizona native and Cardinals season ticket holder Susan Rosener and her husband were on their way to their seats when a stadium staffer said she had to remove her hat.

MAGA at Cards game Last week runaway opportunists at the State Farm stadium threw out someone’s MAGA hat. Today over 500 people are entering the Stadium with a red hat You can’t bully Arizonans and get away with it. 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/QLbF93vws5 — Jacob Chacón (@jjacobchacon) September 22, 2024

More recently, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa took the opportunity of a teammate’s post-game interview to display a quick non-verbal message to fans as he appeared and pointed to his white and gold MAGA hat before walking away.

Since Nick Bosa showed off his MAGA hat after last night’s game, there have been over 23,455 Nick Bosa jerseys purchased. (Via NFL Merch) pic.twitter.com/gN4BnYb8ug — The Leagues (@TheseLeagues) October 28, 2024

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a California Democrat, then posted on X that as punishment for the gesture, he wanted the team to trade Bosa.

