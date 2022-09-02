The loudest voices in leftism have become so extreme, they are losing support even from other leftists.

The loudest and proudest, for the moment, is the transgender community. But even on the progressive side, there are many who do not accept the idea that personal preferences supersede biological facts.

Author J.K. Rowling does not support the radical transgender agenda, and she’s in a position where she can speak out without fear of being crushed by cancel culture.

Rowling wrote seven “Harry Potter” books, creating the bestselling series of all time. Rowling had an estimated net worth of about $950 million. Activists may get furious, but Rowling has the resources to ignore their attempts at intimidation.

Rowling’s latest book will do nothing to cool transgender tempers, and she has dismissed the idea that her own clashes with leftist cancel culture have impacted her sufficiently to inspire her new novel, even though its plot may seem to suggest otherwise.

“J.K. Rowling denied her new novel about a character being persecuted by online personas has anything to do with her ‘own experience’ following the backlash she faced after sharing her views on gender, which were deemed transphobic by LGBTQ+ advocates and multiple stars from the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise,” Fox News reported.

“During an online question and answer forum posted online for ‘The Ink Black Heart,’ which Rowling wrote under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, the author explained that the concept for the book came long before she was criticized for her views.

“’I have never created a book — and this book certainly isn’t created from my own experience — you know, with a view to talking about my own life,’ she wrote online. ‘That doesn’t mean, of course, that your own life experience isn’t in the book.’”

That claim may be a gesture by Rowling to show she is not bothered by all the vitriol thrown at her.

Rowling began defending women from transgender transgressions in 2019. Rowling made a Twitter post supporting Maya Forstator, a British researcher cancelled for stating the simple biological fact that men cannot change into women.

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Speaking the truth got Rowling labelled a TERF: a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” Activists tried to hound Rowling out of participating in public discourse.

JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people. — GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020

That did not prevent Rowling from continuing to kick the hornets’ nest when transgender issues come up in the news. When Scottish police bowed to pressure to call male transgender-identifying rapists women in official documents, Rowling released an Orwellian analogy.

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

The controversy was enough to make some fans want to change the name of their made-up game based on Harry Potter’s fictional flying broomstick sport of Quidditch.

That oughta teach her.

The attempts at vengeance continue. Rowling’s new book got a nasty review on Vice, “JK Rowling Got So Red, Nude, and Mad Online She Wrote a Book About It.”

(I had to look up the meaning of the article’s odd title, which basically refers to having a temper tantrum in an online debate.)

The reviewer was annoyed Rowling had not been silenced and instead was beating social media at its own game:

“You might think that Rowling would be better off just chilling in the literal castle she lives in and never writing another word ever again, but clearly she does not agree. The latest entry in the saga of Cormorant Strike is called The Ink Black Heart, and according to reviews, it is mainly about a transphobe who is harassed online by trans people. It not only contains page after page of incredibly accurate facsimiles of tweets, it is also 1,200 pages — longer than Stephen King’s IT, Dune and The Bible.

“While all this is hilarious on its own, the tweets contained in the book are really something else. There are so many of them, and they are so specific, that it seems now irrefutable that Rowling spends more time on Twitter than even the most fervent K-Pop stans.”

It must be especially hard for Rowling when criticism comes from ingrate celebrities like Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film versions of the books. Rowling arguably made his career, and Radcliffe paid her back by going along with the mob.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” Radcliffe wrote — inaccurately, it should be noted, as it’s next to impossible to find anything that “all advice” from health care professionals is going to agree on. Transgenderism doesn’t even come close to creating that sort of unanimity.

Assuming that Rowling is being honest about having the ideas for the book before she became the victim of the cyberbullying onslaught from the tolerant left — and there’s no reason to assume otherwise — it just shows that she has a solid understanding what happens these days when people stand up for the truth.

“Although I have to say when it did happen to me, those who had already read the book in manuscript form were — are you clairvoyant? I wasn’t clairvoyant, I just — yeah, it was just one of those weird twists,” Rowling wrote, according to Fox.

“Sometimes life imitates art more than one would like.”

