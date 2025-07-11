Share
Jeffrey Epstein attends a party in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 19, 1995.
Jeffrey Epstein attends a party in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 19, 1995. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images)

Author Claims He Received a Haunting Message from Epstein Hours Before He Died

 By Jack Davis  July 11, 2025 at 10:37am
Author Michael Wolff this week said that he believes that he was the recipient of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s final message before Epstein’s 2019 death.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2019.

Although the official cause of Epstein’s death was suicide, multiple theories have suggested he was murdered.

Epstein’s death bounced into the news this week after a Department of Justice document said there was no Epstein client list left behind, despite reports to the contrary.

“I believe that I got the last message from him before he died,” Wolff said on a Daily Beast podcast, according to the Daily Beast.

“And this came through one of his lawyers on a Friday evening. He died on Saturday morning,” he said.

“His message to me hours before this happened was — and it was just in response to me asking how he was — and he said, ‘Still hanging around,’” Wolff said.

Did Epstein kill himself?

Wolff said that for all the years of investigations and allegations, he classifies Epstein’s death as a mystery.

“He could not, as described, have killed himself,” Wolff said. “As the circumstances presented, he could not have been murdered.”

Asked on the podcast to advance a theory,  Wolff said, “I don’t know.”

A 2019 New York Post report said that on the last day he was seen alive, Epstein appeared upbeat.

“Every day he was very positive, and the night before he was real positive,” the Post quoted a source it did not name as saying.

“He was in great spirits the night before,” the source continued.

The source said that Epstein gave no hint that he might kill himself.

“He was like, ‘I’ll see you Sunday,’” the source said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
