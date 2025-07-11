Author Claims He Received a Haunting Message from Epstein Hours Before He Died

Author Michael Wolff this week said that he believes that he was the recipient of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s final message before Epstein’s 2019 death.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2019.

Although the official cause of Epstein’s death was suicide, multiple theories have suggested he was murdered.

Jeffrey Epstein sent an eerie message to author Michael Wolff the night before he died. https://t.co/7LmQknmbQn — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 10, 2025

Epstein’s death bounced into the news this week after a Department of Justice document said there was no Epstein client list left behind, despite reports to the contrary.

“I believe that I got the last message from him before he died,” Wolff said on a Daily Beast podcast, according to the Daily Beast.

“And this came through one of his lawyers on a Friday evening. He died on Saturday morning,” he said.

“His message to me hours before this happened was — and it was just in response to me asking how he was — and he said, ‘Still hanging around,’” Wolff said.

Wolff said that for all the years of investigations and allegations, he classifies Epstein’s death as a mystery.

“He could not, as described, have killed himself,” Wolff said. “As the circumstances presented, he could not have been murdered.”

Asked on the podcast to advance a theory, Wolff said, “I don’t know.”

Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list. Sorry but this is unacceptable. Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/VcBSLsCLtl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 7, 2025

A 2019 New York Post report said that on the last day he was seen alive, Epstein appeared upbeat.

“Every day he was very positive, and the night before he was real positive,” the Post quoted a source it did not name as saying.

“He was in great spirits the night before,” the source continued.

The source said that Epstein gave no hint that he might kill himself.

“He was like, ‘I’ll see you Sunday,’” the source said.

