Share
News

Authorities at Airport Notice Something Off About Non-Citizen's Wheelchair, Moments Later He's in Cuffs

 By Jack Davis  June 5, 2022 at 9:23am
Share

A 22-year-old man was arrested last week after officials thought there was something a little odd about his wheelchair.

The incident took place Tuesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, according to a release posted on the website of Customs and Border Protection.

Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, who has lawful permanent resident status in the U.S., arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

Lopez-Morel was using an electric wheelchair as he left the plane and entered the airport.

Customs and Border Protection officers poked and prodded. In time, they found multiple packages of cocaine under the wheelchair’s seat.

Trending:
GOP Lawmaker's Career Instantly Destroyed After Pushing 'Assault Weapons Ban'

Four packages holding more than 23 pounds of cocaine were found.

Officials put the street value of the drugs at $378,000.

Do we need more agents to halt the flow of drugs into the U.S.?

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT,” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte, using the call letters of the Charlotte airport.

“Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities,” he said.

Lopez-Morel was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine

The drugs and wheelchair were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Queen City’s Border Enforcement Security Team and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for further investigation.

Although drug seizures at the Southern Border are common, CBP noted on its website that all borders are avenues through which smugglers try to bring drugs into the U.S.

Related:
State Officials Admit Drug Decriminalization Has Been a Massive Failure: 'We Have Overdoses Increasing at Drastic Rates'

On Wednesday, for example, a quantity of ecstasy, marijuana and mushrooms were seized in Champlain, New York, at the Canadian border, according to a news release.

A 30-year-old woman was detained, the release said.

Late last month, according to another release, about 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine was seized near Bellingham, Washington.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




FBI Hit with $1 Billion Worth of Lawsuits from 90 Women, Including Olympic Gold Medalists
Trump-Endorsed Candidates Appear to Notch Perfect Record on Busy Primary Day
Amber Heard Responds to Johnny Depp's Social Media Post by Claiming 'Women's Rights Are Moving Backward'
ESPN Personality Rants Against 'Bigoted' Christian MLB Players Who Opted Out of Wearing LGBT Patch
Democratic Lawmaker 'Jokes' About Mandatory 'Drag Queen Story Time' for All K-12 Students
See more...

Conversation